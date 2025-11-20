Dr. Yaron Bareket of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai Approved As 2025 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Yaron Bareket

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Yaron Bareket of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025. With more than 30 years of experience in the field of cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Bareket brings a deep well of knowledge, skill, and compassion to his practice. He is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine, a testament to his clinical expertise and commitment to the highest standards of care. Dr. Bareket earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and his multilingual abilities allow him to connect with a diverse patient population on a more personal level.Dr. Bareket’s philosophy of care aligns seamlessly with the values of the cardiology center, where personalized attention and patient education are central to every interaction. He is known for taking the time to ensure each patient fully understands their diagnosis and treatment options, empowering them to take an active role in their heart health.His approach goes beyond treating symptoms—he works closely with patients to identify and address risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, and pre-diabetes. In addition, he often develops individualized nutrition plans and stress-reduction techniques tailored to each patient’s lifestyle, supporting long-term heart health.Patients frequently describe feeling “safe and secure” under Dr. Bareket’s care, thanks to his extensive knowledge, calm demeanor, and approachable bedside manner. His strong focus on preventive care and thorough cardiac screenings plays a crucial role in identifying potential heart issues early, helping to reduce the risk of serious conditions like stroke or coronary artery disease.In addition to being a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, Dr. Yaron Bareket has also been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs for 2025.To learn more about Dr. Yaron Bareket, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dryaronbareket/ To learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit www.crosscountycardiology.com ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

