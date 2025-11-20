Tetrick sweeps DSBF filly pace prelims

Just Applause, driven by Tim Tetrick, earned his fourth career win on Wednesday at Bally’s Dover

DOVER, Del. — Tim Tetrick drove both second-round winners in the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series for 2-year-old pacing fillies on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Bally’s Dover, teaming Just Applause to a sweep of her preliminary events in the first $20,000 split and narrowly prevailing with Odds On Put Option in the second.

On the strength of a 2-1/4-length win in the first round, Just Applause was sent off the 1-20 favorite in her second-round division, and the He’s Watching-Rock Me Baby filly delivered with a comfortable 1:55.4 score. After rating splits of :28.3, :57.4 and 1:27.1, Just Applause gradually extended her lead over pocket rival Meemaw’s Column (driven by Russell Foster) through the far turn, winning by 4-3/4 lengths. Philly View (Allan Davis) finished third, another neck back.

Odds On Put Option, driven by Tim Tetrick, edged Warrens Charm on Wednesday at Bally’s Dover.

Linda Toscano trains four-time winner Just Applause, who paid $2.10 across the board, for the partnership of Let It Ride Stables and breeder Carl Howard.

The other section saw Tetrick and Odds On Put Option secure a pocket ride behind 1-2 favorite Warrens Charm (Art Stafford Jr.) through a :28.1 quarter, draft through middle splits of :58 and 1:27.2, and edge off the pegs midway off the far turn to duel down the pacesetter and prevail by a nose in the final yards of a lifetime-best 1:55.2 mile. Lovers Cay (Montrell Teague) finished third, beaten 8-3/4 lengths.

Scott DiDomenico trains three-time winner Odds On Put Option, who paid $5.20 to win as the 8-5 second choice, for Odds On Racing.

In addition to dual-leg winner Just Applause and single-leg winners Odds On Put Option and Warrens Charm, the following fillies have qualified for the $110,000 DSBF series final, to be contested on Wednesday, Nov. 26: Meemaw’s Column, Philly View, Mom’s Vision, Nicki’s Watching and Watch Sparks Fly.