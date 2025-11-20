Gauteng eGovernment hosts Youth Tech Expo in Johannesburg, 20 to 21 Nov

The Gauteng Department of eGovernment will host a two day Youth Tech Expo on Friday, 20 November 2025 and Saturday, 21 November 2025 at Laerskool Danie Theron in Kibler Park, Johannesburg. This Expo forms part of a growing provincial series launched in 2022, aimed at addressing the high youth unemployment rate in Gauteng by equipping young people with essential digital skills and connecting them to opportunities within the ICT and digital innovation sectors.

The Youth Tech Expo is a key strategic intervention that supports community development and tackles socio economic challenges such as poverty, crime and teenage pregnancy. Through inclusive and technology driven platforms, the Department continues to bridge the digital divide and empower young people to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Youth, community leaders and organisations with an interest in ICT and digital transformation are encouraged to attend. The Expo is ideal for young people seeking job opportunities in ICT and digital innovation, as well as those eager to learn about the latest technological trends shaping the future.

Over the two days, attendees can expect a dynamic programme featuring exhibitions, technology demonstrations, skills development sessions, networking opportunities, and access to job and internship information. The event will also showcase crime fighting technologies and provide free public Wi Fi along with a range of digital government services. Exhibitors will include government partners, private sector stakeholders, higher education institutions and organisations dedicated to digital skills development.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event:

Date: Friday, 20 November and Saturday, 21 November 2025

Time: 08:00 AM to 14:00 PM (Both days)

Venue: Laerskool Danie Theron in Kibler Park, Johannesburg

