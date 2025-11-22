President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at the Global Citizen Scaling Up Renewables in Africa session

Closing remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Global Citizen Scaling Up Renewables in Africa event



Excellencies,

Distinguished Guests,

The scale of the commitments we have witnessed today are extraordinary.

They affirm the relevance of our G20 theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

South Africa remains firmly committed to a just energy transition that supports workers, uplifts communities, strengthens local economies, and ensures that young people and entrepreneurs are central participants in building a new energy future.

Our Just Energy Transition Investment Plan and the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan continue to guide our efforts.

Today, South Africa benefits from more than 17 gigawatts of installed renewable energy.

We aim to increase this to 45 gigawatts by 2035, making renewable energy a central element of our national energy mix.

These initiatives will ensure that the next gigawatts of renewable energy are built through local skills, local manufacturing and local innovation.

Scaling renewables across Africa is essential for inclusive economic development.

The funding pledged today is only the first step. The real test will lie in implementation.

This will require discipline, partnership and an unwavering commitment to action.

As we scale renewable energy across our continent, African ownership must be at the heart of this revolution.

This is more than an energy shift. It is a transformation of our economies, our capabilities and our collective future.

I thank you.

