Dazzling New Holiday Adventure Lights Up Niagara Falls: The Hologram Zoo Christmas Experience

Holographic Santa and Sleigh

Seasonal Exhibit Highlights Holiday Themes in Immersive Attraction

We are excited to build and add attractions that continue to enhance this great community” — John Jackson

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visitors to Niagara Falls this November and December will have an opportunity to enjoy the holiday season in a new way with the Hologram Zoo Christmas Experience, opening November 22nd, 2025 and running until December 31st. The limited-time attraction pairs festive holiday storytelling with award-winning holographic technology from Axiom Holographics to create immersive, family-friendly worlds in the heart of Niagara’s entertainment district.“This season we wanted to create a holiday experience that’s magical for kids and tech-curious adults alike,” said John Jackson, Co-Owner of Hologram Zoo Niagara. “Our Christmas program will help visitors make memories they will keep long after they leave Niagara Falls.”Located less than a five-minute walk north of Clifton Hill (5530 Victoria Avenue), the Hologram Zoo offers more than 5,000 square feet of holographic environments where animals and objects appear real — yet are made entirely of laser-light. Unlike static immersive exhibitions, the Hologram Zoo platform can instantly change the shows that it runs, letting visitors explore new worlds at the press of a button.This year’s Christmas Experience begins with a visit from Hologram Tour Guide Holly, who introduces the seasonal magic in the Small Theatre. Customers then experience five unique holiday scenes — including a snowball skirmish with penguins and a soaring trip on Santa’s sleigh. The visit ends with complimentary Christmas photos and videos in the Zoo’s Hollywood-style green-screen studio.The new Christmas Experience at the Hologram Zoo adds another unique reason for people to enjoy Niagara Falls this holiday season. “We are excited to build and add attractions that continue to enhance this great community”, said Jackson.The Hologram Zoo Niagara Falls is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with each visit lasting approximately 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hologramzooniagara.ca , and visitors will find free on-site parking as well as wheelchair and stroller accessibility. High-resolution photos, B-roll, and interview requests are available for media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.