Niagara Falls Students Experience Tomorrow’s Tech Today: Free STEM Visits Launch in Local Classrooms

Hologram Zoo Operators Give Back to the Community Through Teaching Children About Technology

This is about inspiring young minds and showing families that cutting-edge innovation is happening right here in Niagara Falls” — John Jackson

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a shark materializing in the middle of your classroom—without a headset, or wires. That futuristic moment is now a reality for students in Niagara Falls. The Hologram Zoo , Ontario’s first holographic science centre, has announced a new community program delivering free, in-class STEM presentations to schools across the region.Since opening in June, the Hologram Zoo has quickly become a must-see attraction for both tourists and locals. Powered by holograms and proprietary technology from Axiom Holographics , the Zoo’s life-sized animals and immersive environments look astonishingly real—yet are made entirely of light. Now, that same technology is leaving the attraction floor and heading straight into classrooms, where it’s being used to teach science in ways students will never forget.“We’ve been blown away by the support of the Niagara Falls community,” said Jackson, partner at Hologram Zoo Niagara Falls. “Locals have embraced us as strongly as visitors, and this is our way of giving something back—delivering world-class science and technology education directly to kids, right where they learn. Were aiming to offer a classroom experience like no other".Each 45-minute school presentation begins with a mind-bending demonstration: holograms floating in mid-air, right in front of the students. Using red-and-blue 3D glasses and small take-home “projection boxes,” every child gets to experience firsthand how basic holographic images form. "Although we do not use our special proprietary hologram zoo glasses in the classroom, using red-and-blue glasses gives students a rudimentary understanding of how 3D works", explained Jackson.Hologram Zoo staff then guide students through the science behind the spectacle. How does light bend? How do two eyes create depth perception? Why does the brain interpret holograms as real? These demonstrations align directly with Ontario’s Science and Technologies curriculum, making lessons on optics, physics, and biology both interactive and unforgettable. Hands-on puzzles and visual explanations keep concepts accessible for all age groups—from elementary school pupils learning about vision to high school students diving deeper into digital technologies.According to Statistics Canada, fewer than 30% of high school graduates pursue STEM fields, despite a growing demand for science and technology professionals nationwide. Programs like Hologram Zoo’s outreach aim to close that gap by showing students that science is not only important—it can also feel magical.The Hologram Zoo’s presentations are completely free for Niagara-area schools and are available to book throughout the academic year. The team can adapt the format for large assemblies, small classrooms, or multiple sessions in a single day. While the program is launching locally, operators say their goal is to reach at least 1000 Niagara students by the end of 2025, with hopes to expand further if demand grows.“We want to make sure cost is never a barrier,” Jackson added. “This is about inspiring young minds and showing families that cutting-edge innovation is happening right here in Niagara Falls.”A World-Class Technology, Close to HomeThe Hologram Zoo is powered by Axiom Holographics, a global leader in hologram entertainment and education. In 2023, Axiom’s system was named one of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions, and in 2024 the company received a Gold Edison Award for innovation. By tying local experiences to global recognition, the Zoo is highlighting Niagara’s growing role not only as a tourism powerhouse, but also as a hub for creativity and technology.Though holographic animals and environments form the Zoo’s main attraction, its founders stress the educational purpose behind the technology. The outreach program blends entertainment with curriculum-based learning, showing students how emerging technologies have real-world applications in medicine, design, and engineering. “If even one student leaves a presentation inspired to become a scientist, engineer, or inventor, we’ll consider it a success,” Jackson said. “That spark of curiosity can shape someone’s whole future.”About Hologram Zoo Niagara FallsThe Hologram Zoo, operated in partnership with Axiom Holographics, is Ontario’s first holographic science centre. Featuring immersive, life-sized holograms of animals and natural environments, the attraction offers a one-of-a-kind family experience while showcasing the potential of cutting-edge laser light technology. Opened in June 2025 in Niagara Falls, the Zoo is part of a growing network of Hologram Zoo experiences worldwide.For Schools and Media InquiriesTeachers and administrators in the Niagara region can book a free in-class hologram presentation by contacting the Hologram Zoo team:jjackson@hologramzooniagara.ca

