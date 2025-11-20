Fleet Smarter: Real Fleet Solutions Opens Final Month of Fall 2025 Fleet Refresh Program

Real Fleet Solutions' Maverick truck pest pod with 4.5 - 6 foot bed assembly Turf Maximizer upfit truck for lawncare by Real Fleet Solutions Real Fleet Solutions Tree Truck-Right side-open-bg

Three-month initiative offers assessments, repairs, and upfit reconfigurations—with 30–90 day turn-times—to help pest control and lawn care hit Q1 2026 running.

This program goes beyond repairs—it’s about eliminating downtime when the calendar flips.” — Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager

COACOA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions today opened the final booking window for its Fall 2025 Fleet Refresh Program, a time-boxed initiative designed to help pest control and lawn care prepare their trucks for Q1–Q2 2026 demand. Through November 30, 2025, eligible businesses can schedule fleet assessments, repairs, upfit add-ons, and reconfigurations that reduce downtime and improve route efficiency ahead of the new year.“This program goes beyond repairs—it’s about eliminating downtime when the calendar flips,” said Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager, Real Fleet Solutions.What the program includes• Fleet assessments focused on readiness for peak service season• Repairs, upfit add-ons, and reconfigurations/tune-ups tailored to service-truck operations• Access & reach: multiple Florida service locations, repair services, and nationwide shipping supported by remote consultationsHow it worksAfter a brief consult, Real Fleet Solutions completes a structured inspection covering hose reels and spray systems, wiring and control panels, battery management, safety lighting, ladder and rack integrity, cabinet condition, bed organization, and tie-down points. Technicians identify bottlenecks that slow daily load-outs or create on-route delays, then recommend targeted upgrades. Common requests include reel replacements and hose replacement, lighting and camera packages, in-bed and side storage optimization. Each work order is scoped to the customer’s timeline and budget, sequenced for parts availability, and scheduled to align with Q1–Q2 2026 routes.Limited early-booking incentiveTo encourage proactive planning, priority scheduling plus a parts credit is available for contracts signed by November 22, 2025. Capacity is limited and assessment slots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.Why book in November• Align build and delivery windows to have trucks ready for January–March 2026• Lock in bay time before year-end procurement cycles close• Give technicians a predictable timeline for training, stocking, and route changes• Take advantage of Real Fleet Solutions’ material standards and workmanship—engineered for durability and daily use in demanding service environments• Convert non-revenue shop time into revenue-generating route time at the start of the yearWho it’s forThe program is built for service fleets—including pest control, lawn care, and arbor care, seeking practical improvements that translate into more completed stops and fewer unplanned shop visits.How to participateCompanies can request a November assessment by contacting Real Fleet Solutions at (800) 940-8024 or info@realfleetsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.