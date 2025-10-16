Real Fleet Solutions Expands Nationwide Upfitting Capabilities for Commercial Service Fleets

Service Pod-rear left qtr view by Real Fleet Solutions Side view of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with compartment open, revealing integrated equipment tanks, hose reels, and secure storage layout. Turf Maximizer upfit truck for lawncare by Real Fleet Solutions

Leading Florida-based upfitter announces increased national shipping and remote consultations for lawn care, pest control, and tree spraying fleets

Fleet managers from Texas to the Carolinas are now engaging with our team through remote consultations and receiving vehicles that are ready to perform on delivery.” — Jennifer Allen

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions, a commercial truck upfitting company serving the lawn care, pest control and tree service industries, today announced expanded nationwide shipping capabilities and virtual consultation services. The expansion supports a growing customer base across the United States and allows for faster delivery of fully equipped, work-ready service vehicles.For more information, visit https://realfleetsolutions.com/about-us/ With more than 30 years of industry experience, Real Fleet Solutions builds and modifies vehicles for service fleets by integrating spray equipment, storage systems and application-specific configurations. While headquartered in Cocoa, Florida, the company has recently increased production capacity and logistics support to meet rising demand from fleet operators in multiple regions across the U.S.“Our national growth reflects the trust businesses place in our upfits,” said Jennifer Allen, sales manager at Real Fleet Solutions. “Fleet managers from Texas to the Carolinas are now engaging with our team through remote consultations and receiving vehicles that are ready to perform on delivery.”Unique Tailored Design, Same-Day-Use BuildsReal Fleet Solutions offers full-service upfitting for:• Lawn care trucks and turf spray rigs• Pest control trucks with marine-grade sprayers and tanks• Tree service vehicles with multi-tank pump systems• Portable spray equipment and skid-mounted rigs• Upfitting parts and accessories, including hose reels, pumps, valves and tanksAll builds are designed using CAD drawings and video conferencing to review exact operational needs. Final units are fabricated with corrosion-resistant aluminum bodies, fiberglass decking and ergonomic tool access. Builds are shipped nationwide and arrive ready for immediate field use. Recent clients outside Florida include service providers in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Texas.About Real Fleet SolutionsReal Fleet Solutions is a Florida-based commercial vehicle upfitting company specializing in fleet solutions for pest control, lawn care, and tree service industries. Established in 1990, the company offers end-to-end services including truck upfitting, remote design consultations, portable spray equipment, skid rigs, and a full line of replacement parts. Real Fleet Solutions provides repair services across multiple Florida locations and ships completed builds nationwide.

