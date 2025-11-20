Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson launches EPWP Disability Framework in Durban, 20 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 20 November 2025, officially launch the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Disability Framework in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. He will be joined by the KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works & Infrastructure, Martin Meyer.

The EPWP Disability Framework provides practical guidelines to ensure that EPWP recruitment, training, workplace environments, and project implementation are accessible, non-discriminatory, and aligned with national disability rights commitments.

The launch event will outline the purpose of the Framework, its implementation across all spheres of government, and the department’s commitment to expanding equitable work opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 20 November 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: Sungam Hall, 63 Sungum Cres, Westcliff, Durban, 4092
Google    Maps    Link:    https://maps.app.goo.gl/4QEqB8L9WuBa8siM7

Enquiries:

James De Villiers    
E-mail: james.devillier@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276    

Steve Bhengu
E-mail: steve.bhengu@kznworks.gov.za
Cell: 083 681 7928

