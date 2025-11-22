President Cyril Ramaphosa: Global Citizen Scaling Up Renewables in Africa

Your Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission,His Excellency Micheál Martin, the Prime Minister of Ireland

Mr Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen,

Distinguished delegates and viewers from around the world,

From the outset of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, we said that this would be an African Presidency.

We said that we would strive to bring the priorities of our continent to the centre of global dialogue. It would be a Presidency that advances solutions through genuine collaboration and partnership.

On the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, it is a privilege to join you for the culmination of a year-long effort to expand energy access across Africa.

Africa represents the ultimate energy paradox.

We have some of the world’s most abundant renewable energy resources: solar, wind and hydro. Yet some 40 percent of Africa’s population has no access to electricity.

This energy poverty impacts nearly every facet of life, from clean cooking to access to medicines, to quality education, to economic activity.

The Scaling up Renewables in Africa initiative was born of the need to expand energy access across the continent.

We support an energy-secure future for Africa that harnesses the human and technological potential of the continent.

Over the past year, through the G20, South Africa has advanced the Action Plan for Clean Cooking supported off-grid energy solutions.

We have promoted the Principles for Clean, People-Centred Just Energy Transitions.

Today, we call on all our partners to build on this momentum.

Let us ensure that the progress we celebrate today is felt in the daily lives of all of Africa’s peoples.

Africa’s vast potential must be harnessed for the benefit of its people and the world.

Through decisive action and global solidarity, we can accelerate Africa’s clean energy revolution and create enduring opportunities for all our people.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates