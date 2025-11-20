Jobrapido Launches Jobespresso: a One-Stop Recruitment Marketing Solution for Job Boards and Agencies

STRONG CANDIDATES, SERVED FAST. Designed for job boards and recruitment advertising agencies to serve their clients better.

Jobrapido lanuches Jobespresso, a fully managed recruitment marketing solution designed to deliver high-quality candidates faster and more efficiently.

Where the jobseeker goes, the employer will follow. Jobespresso helps job boards and agencies stay in step with shifting audience behaviour across performance channels, without adding complexity.” — Rob Brouwer, CEO of Jobrapido

MILAN, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOBRAPIDO LAUNCHES JOBESPRESSO A ONE-STOP RECRUITMENT MARKETING SOLUTION FOR JOB BOARDS AND AGENCIESJobrapido, a global leader in job search and programmatic recruitment operating in 58 countries and trusted by more than 120 million jobseekers, today officially announces the launch of Jobespresso, a fully managed one-stop recruitment marketing solution built specifically for job boards and recruitment advertising agencies.Unveiled last week at TAtech Europe in London, Jobespresso responds to the increasing complexity of recruitment advertising. Intermediaries are managing more channels, facing higher expectations for performance and transparency, and operating in a fragmented media landscape that makes predictable hiring outcomes more difficult to deliver.Jobespresso combines Jobrapido’s global jobseeker marketplace with its award-winning programmatic and AI technology, giving partners a single operational backbone for audience targeting, media activation and campaign optimisation across search, social, aggregators and display.ADDRESSING TODAY’S RECRUITMENT CHALLENGESRecruitment advertising has changed significantly. Fragmentation, privacy limitations, inconsistent reporting and the rise of service-led models have reshaped how intermediaries must operate. Employers now expect guidance on channel mix, ongoing optimisation and clear outcomes.Jobespresso is built to meet these demands, offering:• First-party data from more than 120 million profiled jobseekers• Unified campaign execution across all performance channels• Real-time optimisation supported by benchmark data and Smart Intuition Technology™• Transparent, consolidated reporting through a single view• A fully managed service that removes operational burden from internal teams“Where the jobseeker goes, the employer will follow. Jobespresso helps job boards and recruitment agencies keep pace with shifting audience behaviour through a single, high-performance solution that extends their reach across performance channels without adding operational complexity,” said Rob Brouwer, CEO of Jobrapido.UNIFIED PLATFORM, MAXIMUM IMPACTJobespresso brings together the strength of two award-winning platforms in one solution. Partners can reach the right candidates everywhere through a single workflow, optimise performance instantly, and deliver clearer results with significantly less effort.Early adopters have reported:• Up to a 25% reduction in cost per application• A 35% increase in qualified applications• An 80% reduction in setup and management timeThis frees recruitment teams to focus on delivering value rather than managing channels and reporting frameworks.A NAME WITH HISTORY, REINTRODUCED FOR A NEW ERAThe Jobespresso name marks a deliberate return to one of Jobrapido’s original brand identities in Italy, revived as a distinct global service line that reflects today’s industry needs for speed, simplicity and high-performance execution.Jobespresso is now available to job boards and recruitment advertising agencies across Europe, the US and other international markets.Strong candidates, served fast.About JobrapidoJobrapido is a global leader in job search and programmatic recruitment, redefining how people find jobs and how recruiters reach talent. Active in 58 countries, its marketplace connects more than 120 million registered jobseekers with relevant opportunities every day, leveraging first-party data and its advanced AI-driven proprietary Smart Intuition Technology™ to match candidates and jobs with precision, speed, and scale.Jobespresso is Jobrapido’s new proposition: a fully managed recruitment marketing service built on its global marketplace and powered by its award-winning programmatic technology. Designed for job boards and recruitment advertising agencies to serve their clients better, Jobespresso provides qualified applicants on demand across job boards, aggregators, social networks, search, and display.Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Milan, Jobrapido has been part of Symphony Technology Group (STG) since 2014.For media inquiries, please contact:communication@jobrapido.com

JOBESPRESSO: STRONG CANDIDATES, SERVED FAST.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.