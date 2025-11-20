Platform Built for Freelancers Rejects Dating App Users: "This Isn't What We Built It For"

PraiseProfile Asks Singles to Stop Using Professional Testimonial Service, Citing Concerns Over Brand Credibility

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 19, 2025 – PraiseProfile, a testimonial platform designed for freelancers and professionals, has publicly requested that dating app users discontinue using its service, stating that the unexpected adoption influences the platform's professional positioning.The company discovered singles adding PraiseProfile links to their dating profiles on apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge to share friend testimonials with potential dates – a use case the platform's founder says was never intended."This isn't what we built it for," stated the founder, Yanush Tal. "PraiseProfile was designed to help professionals demonstrate expertise and credibility in work contexts. The association with dating apps creates positioning challenges with enterprise clients and professional users who need to be taken seriously."The platform enables freelancers, therapists, lawyers, tutors, and other professionals to improve their trust with clients, by collecting client and colleague testimonials through a shareable link. Users send requests to clients or colleagues, who submit brief recommendations that appear on a personal page.Dating app users discovered they could adapt this tool to request testimonials from friends and colleagues, then share their profile link on dating apps to get a trust boost. Sample testimonials include statements like "I've known Allen for eight years – he is kind, warm and is a great and loyal friend."While the approach addresses documented trust concerns in online dating – with 53% of women reporting safety worries according to research – the company maintains this represents mission drift from its core professional focus.The founder explained that when potential enterprise clients or professional users discover the platform in a dating app context, it undermines perceptions of seriousness and credibility."When prospects see our platform associated primarily with dating rather than professional, it creates concerns about the context of this tool for B2B and B2C."The United States has 76.4 million freelancers and independent professionals trying to stand out in the market and impress potential clients – this is the professional segment PraiseProfile focuses on.User ResponseOne user who received a testimonial link from a match stated: "It immediately felt different. These were real people vouching for him. I felt comfortable meeting because I could see other testimonials about him."The platform requires email and phone verification for all users and displays recommender names publicly, creating accountability regardless of use case. The platform will continue serving freelancers, lawyers, teachers, therapists, and other professionals."We built this to solve professional trust challenges," says Tal. "We're not convinced this business-oriented platform is the right solution for dating app users and their specific needs."The platform remains free to use for its intended audience.About PraiseProfilePraiseProfile is a testimonial platform designed for freelancers and independent professionals to collect and share client recommendations via one shareable link.For more information: www. praiseprofile.com Media Contact:Naomi T.support@praiseprofile.com

