Result.Law Releases Medical Bill Dispute Tool to Help Patients Exercise Rights Under the No Surprises Act

Up to 80% of hospital bills contain errors, yet most patients pay without questioning charges they have the legal right to dispute.

Majority of Americans never file a dispute on their medical bill, when Federal law gives patients rights against surprise billing and insurance denials

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Congress passed the No Surprises Act in 2020, it gave millions of Americans a powerful new tool: the legal right to dispute unexpected medical bills, challenge out-of-network charges at in-network facilities, and demand independent review of insurance denials. The law took effect in January 2022. Four years later, most patients have never heard of it.The gap between legal protection and practical knowledge is costing Americans billions. Studies consistently show that up to 80% of hospital bills contain at least one error. The average American household carries over $2,000 in medical debt. And medical billing advocates — who charge 25–35% of any recovered amount — have built an industry on the simple fact that patients don't know what they're entitled to dispute."The law is there. The rights are real. But they only help you if you know how to use them," said David Hunner, one of the founders of Result.Law . "Most people either pay the bill without question or assume fighting it requires a lawyer. Neither is true. There are specific federal forms, specific deadlines, and specific procedures — and patients can use all of them on their own."Result.Law's medical bill dispute tool walks patients through a structured intake process and analyzes their situation against the No Surprises Act, ERISA internal and external appeal rights, state billing regulations, and charity care requirements. The result is a personalized dispute package — the exact documents to file, field-by-field guidance on what to write, and deadline alerts — for a one-time fee of $49, a fraction of what billing advocates charge to do the same thing.The tool is available at result.law/medical About Result.LawResult.Law is a legal self-help platform that helps individuals understand their rights and take action on common legal situations, including medical billing disputes and traffic violations.

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