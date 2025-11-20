Freight to Hit $ 314.65 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1% | says Coherent Market Insights

Freight Market

The Global Freight Market is estimated to be valued at USD 222.71 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 314.65 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Freight Market is estimated to be valued at USD 222.71 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 314.65 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2032. The freight market is undergoing significant transformation with the adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and blockchain, which are improving supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. Sustainability goals are also accelerating the shift toward greener freight solutions, with companies increasingly using electric and alternative-fuel vehicles to lower carbon emissionsRequest Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8803 Global Freight Market Key TakeawaysIn terms of transportation mode, land freight forwarding is expected to lead with a 43.5% share of the freight market in 2025.The transportation & warehousing sector is expected to lead by service type. It is expected to secure 56.2% of the market share in 2025.Among end-use industries, retail and e-commerce will head up for the largest proportion of the freight market at 19.6% in 2025.Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with a 44.7% share in 2025.Europe is predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the during the forecast period. It is expected to account for a 24.4% share in 2025.E-Commerce Expansion and Digitalization Driving Freight Market GrowthThe global freight industry is experiencing a major transformation driven by digitalization, new technologies, and the rapid growth of e-commerce. Technologies such as IoT, AI, and blockchain are improving real-time shipment monitoring and enhancing overall operational efficiency.Logistics companies are using these technologies to more efficiently manage routes, cut operational expenses, and optimize delivery schedules. The growth of the freight market is also driven by the expansion of e-commerce, as companies need to have quick and reliable services for same-day and next-day delivery.Sustainability efforts are encouraging the use of electric and hybrid vehicle fleets in collaboration with energy-efficient warehouse systems. Advancements in last-mile delivery, including smart lockers and drone-driven shipments, are influencing freight market trends and supporting rapid, eco-friendly logistics that boost customer satisfaction.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8803 High Costs and Infrastructure Challenges Restraining Freight Market GrowthFreight market expansion is still impaired by various factors despite the high growth potential. The price of fuel, the cost of insurance, and geopolitical trade risks are all significant operational challenges to the logistics providers.Infrastructure issues, including congested ports, limited rail capacity, and weak last-mile delivery networks, often extend transit times and increase costs. Restrictions like limits to draft and congestion in the main European ports are serious constraints in the routes that often require rerouting, thus increasing costs and reducing service performance.In addition, compliance with emission limits, labor regulations, and key safety standards further increases operating costs for small and medium-sized logistics companies. These added pressures can limit competitiveness and impact short-term freight market demand across several regions.Expansion of Land Freight & Warehousing Creating Growth OpportunitiesLand freight forwarding continues to dominate due to its affordability, flexibility, and broad coverage across key regions. Trucking and rail logistics remain essential for connecting manufacturing hubs with major distribution facilities.The transportation and warehousing sector is expanding rapidly as demand rises for integrated logistics solutions and advanced automation. Automated warehouses, smart inventory management systems, and cold-chain infrastructure for perishables are supporting market expansion.The last mile delivery industry is growing at an exponential rate, especially in densely populated urban settings, due to changing consumer expectations. The use of electric vans, aerial vehicles, and intelligent locker systems is creating operational efficiency, reducing the impact on the environment, and improving the performance of the service.Consequently, these advancements are creating new revenue streams for logistics providers and technology partners across the supply chain. Recent developments in the freight market are pointing to greater opportunities for value creation as processes are optimized and digital capabilities are utilized in logistics operations.Warehouse automation, AI-powered inventory control, and data analytics remain the ways to improve efficiency and the reliability of the system. These advancements brought about by technology are helping to enhance forecasting, accuracy, and robust service delivery in the freight industry.Emerging Freight Market TrendsFreight operations are undergoing transformation driven by a growing emphasis on decarbonization. Among the major regulatory stipulations is the fact that freight transport should reduce emissions by as much as 90% by the year 2050.With the help of digitalization, logistics efficacy and visibility are changing rapidly. The online documentation technologies, like e-documentation and IoT freight tracking, reduce time losses and increase supply chain resilience.E-commerce is increasing, and this is exerting pressure on last-mile and express freight. The increase in parcel and small-freight flows is causing freight networks to change at an accelerated rate.The modernization of ports and the improvement of infrastructure are increasing the speed of capacity and efficiency. The turnaround in global freight is decreasing due to automation and enhanced logistics centers.Multimodality and sustainable logistics networks are becoming established. Rail, inland waterways, and coastal shipping are increasingly used in combination with road freight to reduce cost and emissions.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8803 Competitor InsightsKey Freight Market Companies:A.P. Moller–MaerskMediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)CMA CGMHapag-LloydKuehne + NagelDHL Supply Chain & Global ForwardingDSVDB SchenkerUPSFedExSinotransNippon ExpressCEVA LogisticsGeodisXPO LogisticsKey DevelopmentsIn April 2025, Maersk expanded its inland cargo deliveries by adding cross-border road and rail services and increasing warehousing capacity to handle the increase in e-commerce shipments.In August 2025, Maersk redefined its European air freight network to better meet e-commerce demand by leveraging digital transformation for better speed, agility, and efficiency across cross-continent trade lanes.In November 2025, DHL Global Forwarding declared a company-wide restructuring to speed up the digitalization process, launching an AI-based customs clearance solution, scaling digital back-office processes, and redesigning its global board to become customer-centered.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

