DLNR News Release – PARKING MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TO BE INTRODUCED AT FOUR MORE STATE PARKS, November 19, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

DAWN N.S. CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

PARKING MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TO BE INTRODUCED AT FOUR MORE STATE PARKS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 19, 2025

HONOLULU – Four popular Hawaiʻi state parks will implement parking management and fee systems for nonresidents and commercial vehicles, a move designed to enhance visitor experiences, improve traffic flow and ensure that park resources are cared for sustainably.

The fee structure will follow the same format as the current system in place for the 10 parks that already charge parking fees for nonresidents, with Hawaiʻi residents continuing to receive free parking. The parks being added are:

Wailuku River State Park and Kekaha Kai State Park on Hawaiʻi Island

and on Hawaiʻi Island Wailua River State Park on Kauaʻi

on Kauaʻi Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside on Oʻahu

The approved permits authorize private operators to implement systems that help manage traffic, improve safety and reduce vehicle break-ins, as well as make fee payment more convenient. These funds will continue to support park maintenance, facility upgrades and long-term resource protection.

DLNR Division of State Parks Acting Administrator Alan Carpenter said, “We’re always looking for ways to make our parks more enjoyable for both residents and visitors. These partnerships allow us to provide more consistent visitor management while ensuring that the revenues collected are reinvested directly into our parks.”

The selected companies include Diamond Parking Services LLC, which will manage parking at Wailuku River and Kekaha Kai State Parks; Republic Parking Northwest LLC, which will manage parking at Wailua River State Park; and Pro Park Inc., which will manage Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside on Oʻahu.

“Safe and efficient parking management is an important part of the overall visitor experience,” added Carpenter. “These improvements will help us maintain a balance between visitor access and keeping these highly popular parks free and accessible to residents.”

# # #

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]