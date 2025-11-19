Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Arizona

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO ARIZONA



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 18, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green will travel to Arizona on Tuesday, November 18, to attend the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) 2025 Winter Meeting. He will be joining his fellow Western Governors to discuss energy innovation, agriculture support and broadband expansion. Governor Green will return to Honolulu on Friday, November 21.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor from the evening of November 18 to the afternoon of November 21.

