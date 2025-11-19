Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Arizona
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO ARIZONA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 18, 2025
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green will travel to Arizona on Tuesday, November 18, to attend the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) 2025 Winter Meeting. He will be joining his fellow Western Governors to discuss energy innovation, agriculture support and broadband expansion. Governor Green will return to Honolulu on Friday, November 21.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor from the evening of November 18 to the afternoon of November 21.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.