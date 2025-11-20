GBA Architectural Products + Services Helps Create the 'House with a Slide,' Featuring a Custom Glass Floor Bridge

GBA partnered with American Dreamers Renovations on a one-of-a-kind residential project that blends classic Southern architecture with playful, modern design.

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services (GBA) partnered with American Dreamers Renovations on a one-of-a-kind residential project that blends classic Southern architecture with playful, modern design: the “House with a Slide.” Anchoring the renovation is a custom laminated glass floor bridge—approximately 5.5 ft x 6.5 ft and weighing ~800 lb - engineered and fabricated by GBA to bring natural light and drama to the home’s two-story foyer while providing functional access to the new upper porch.

The reimagined residence pays homage to plantation-style design with double, full-width porches in durable teak, custom aluminum railings, and warm copper accents, then surprises with a structural spiral slide that connects the second-level porch to the ground for an inspired, family-friendly exit.

“This project showcases how structural glass can deliver both performance and pure joy,” said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Architectural Products + Services. “The glass bridge is engineered for strength and clarity, and it transforms the entry sequence filling the foyer with daylight while preserving the home’s grand, symmetrical feel.”

Engineering & Installation

GBA produced the bridge as a multi-ply laminated assembly cut to exact specifications, then kiln-laminated for strength and optical quality. Installation spanned roughly 12 hours and required a precision sled and crane to set the panels safely. The glass spans between steel supports at the foyer opening, aligning with new steel French doors that open to the upper porch. The result is a minimalist, light-transmitting walkway that maintains the open foyer sightline and channels daylight to the lower level.

“The homeowners wanted curb appeal and usable outdoor space, plus a signature element that felt truly theirs,” said a spokesperson for American Dreamers Renovations. “The double porches and copper details ground the home in tradition, while the glass bridge and slide are the kind of bold, joyful touches that make it unforgettable.”

Design Highlights

Double Porches: Full-length, 8' deep porches clad in teak with matching composite slat ceilings, tied into a rebuilt roof and dormers; copper-tone metal roof complements copper lanterns and fixtures.

Custom Railings: Aluminum pattern selected to harmonize with the neighborhood’s architectural language.

Structural Spiral Slide: Approximately 6,000 lb feature connected to the upper porch, both a code-friendly egress path and a playful focal point.

Glass Floor Bridge: Custom ~5.5' x 6.5' laminated assembly by GBA; engineered for load, slip-resistance options, and long-term clarity; installed with crane assist.

Lighting Integration: Clean, embedded lighting tracks accentuate the entry and highlight the transparency of the bridge.

Outcome

The “House with a Slide” reframes a traditional façade with modern, family-centric experiences. The project’s balance of craftsmanship, structural ingenuity, and light-driven design demonstrates how residential architecture can honor heritage while embracing imaginative, functional features.

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

Founded in 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services—a division of Medina Glass Block—designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs high-performance architectural glass systems, including glass block and brick walls, glass pavers and vault lights, and GlassWalk™ structural glass flooring (floors, stairs, and bridges). From ideation to installation, GBA partners with architects, designers, contractors, and developers across North America to deliver solutions that unite light, safety, and design. Learn more at www.gbaproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.