UM professors deliver lecture in Cape Verde

MACAU, November 20 - Davis Fong and Miao Li, professors in the Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) at the University of Macau (UM), visited the University of Cape Verde (Uni-CV) on 12 and 13 November, where they delivered a lecture titled ‘Recent Development of Tourism and Integrated Resort Industry in Macao’.

During the lecture, Prof Fong discussed the latest trends and developments in Macao’s tourism and the integrated resort industry, as well as the city’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. He also shared his professional experience and insights in the field. Prof Fong noted that Macao’s experience provides a valuable reference for Cape Verde as it explores tourism diversification. He suggested that Cape Verde consider moving beyond the traditional ‘sun and sea’ model and, by leveraging its cultural heritage and strengths in sustainable development, further explore ways to integrate culture, entertainment, conferences, and business elements into its tourism sector.

Prof Miao introduced the development of the Department of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management in UM FBA, as well as the bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes offered by the department. She highlighted that these programmes emphasise interdisciplinary excellence and provide students with cutting-edge industry knowledge and global perspectives.

The event was organised by the School of Business and Governance at Uni-CV, with the aim of promoting exchange between UM and Uni-CV in the field of business administration.