Tsecond Signs Cooperative R&D Agreement (CRADA) with US Army for AI/ML-based Aided Target Detection & Recognition

John Williams, Jordan Bushong, Dr. Raj Iyer Tsecond BRYCK Platform

This collaboration with the U.S. Army C5ISR Center represents a significant milestone in advancing ruggedized, high-performance AI computing for defense applications” — Dr. Raj Iyer, President, Global Public Sector Markets at Tsecond

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tsecond Inc., a defense tech company specializing in mission critical, low SWaP edge AI and storage infrastructure, today announced it has entered into a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance ( C5ISR ) Center.The CRADA establishes a collaborative framework for evaluating the performance of Tsecond’s reduced-SWaP (size, weight, and power) AI computing system in support of U.S. Army-relevant missions. The research effort will focus on assessing the execution of AI/ML-based Aided Target Detection and Recognition (AITDR) models under realistic operational workloads.“This collaboration with the U.S. Army C5ISR Center represents a significant milestone in advancing ruggedized, high-performance AI computing for defense applications,” said Dr. Raj Iyer, President, Global Public Sector Markets at Tsecond. “By combining our expertise in portable petabyte-scale storage and real-time AI inferencing with the Army’s mission-driven requirements, we aim to accelerate the deployment of advanced solutions for the tactical edge.”The agreement, executed under the authority of the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986, will allow joint testing, demonstrations, and exploratory research between Tsecond and the C5ISR Center. The collaboration aligns with the Army’s mission to advance next-generation technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, ensuring U.S. forces maintain a decisive edge in contested and data-intensive environments.Under the CRADA, Tsecond and the U.S. Army C5ISR Center will jointly execute a structured series of evaluations on BRYCK to assess its performance, resilience, and interoperability in Army-relevant environments. The collaboration will span both laboratory and field-based assessments of hardware and software systems under diverse operational conditions — from benign to degraded or congested network environments. Specific use cases will include large-scale data collection and AI processing at the edge, low-SWaP deployments for dismounted and vehicular missions, and benchmarking BRYCK against other compact AI compute systems available in the market. Additionally, the effort will examine CMOSS-aligned version of BRYCK for open architecture integration within next-generation Command and Control systems.These activities will help the C5ISR Center validate edge AI capabilities that reduce reliance on centralized infrastructure and enable commanders to process sensor and video data in real time without connectivity. The joint research will also provide critical technical insights to inform Army modernization initiatives such as Project Convergence and NetModX, accelerating the adoption of dual-use technologies consistent with DoD’s Commercial Solutions strategy. For Tsecond, the CRADA represents an opportunity to incorporate direct field feedback into future iterations of its products, ensuring its edge AI infrastructure continues to meet the stringent performance, security, and interoperability standards demanded by modern defense operations.The CRADA has an initial duration of three years, with the potential for extension up to five years.About TsecondTsecond is a defense tech company specializing in mission-critical, low SWaP edge AI and storage infrastructure. Its flagship product, BRYCK, is engineered for secure, high-speed, and rugged edge AI processing, enabling customers to operate efficiently in the most complex and mission-critical environments. For more information about Tsecond and its BRYCK platform, please contact pr@tsecond.ai.

Meet BRYCK - World's First Petabyte Storage and AI in the Palm of your Hand

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.