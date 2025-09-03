Tsecond Joins the Open Group SOSA Consortium, Advancing Standards-based Edge Data Solutions for U.S. Defense

We are excited to be part of the SOSA community, which is redefining the way the U.S. military and its partners approach modularity and interoperability of data at the tactical edge” — Raj Iyer - President, Global Public Sector Markets

WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tsecond , a defense tech company offering the world’s first petabyte-scale high-performance computing and edge AI solutions in a small form factor, is proud to announce its membership in The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium . This milestone reflects Tsecond’s commitment to driving innovation in open standards for interoperability across the defense ecosystem.The SOSA Consortium is a U.S.-based collaborative effort of government, industry, and academic organizations dedicated to developing modular, interoperable sensor systems aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA). By joining SOSA, Tsecond strengthens its role in shaping the future of open standards for mission-critical environments.“We are excited to be part of the SOSA community, which is redefining the way the U.S. military and its partners approach modularity and interoperability of data at the tactical edge,” said Raj Iyer, President, Global Public Sector Markets at Tsecond. “Our participation underscores Tsecond’s long-term vision of enabling trusted, scalable, and open solutions for defense and aerospace.”Manavalan Krishnan, Co-founder and CTO at Tsecond, added: “The ability to contribute to and collaborate within SOSA not only accelerates innovation but also ensures our solutions remain interoperable and future ready. This is vital for U.S. defense missions where reliability and adaptability are paramount.”At the center of Tsecond’s innovation is BRYCK , a ruggedized, high-capacity data mobility platform designed specifically to operate in power and network denied tactical edge environments. The BRYCKbrings mission critical AI and Generative AI processing, high-density storage, and reliable computing power into a single, easily deployable form factor. Engineered for resilience, it supports rapid deployment in constrained and denied environments fully air-gapped, and through CMOSS standards can be quickly integrated into existing mounted and dismounted platforms, command centers to support Command and Control on the move.Tsecond’s membership in SOSA positions the company to work alongside leading U.S. defense contractors, government agencies, and technology partners to advance standards that enhance interoperability, reduce costs, and accelerate mission readiness.About TsecondTsecond, a defense technology startup, delivers breakthrough solutions in data mobility and edge AI, serving defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. Its flagship product, BRYCK, is engineered for secure, high-speed, and rugged edge AI processing, enabling customers to operate efficiently in the most complex and mission-critical environments. For more information about Tsecond, its BRYCKplatform, and ongoing work with the SOSA Consortium, please contact pr@tsecond.ai.

