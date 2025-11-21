Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a strong surge in the size of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. It is anticipated to expand from $25.26 billion in 2024 to $27.19 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The noteworthy growth observed in the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease, growing demand for biologics and immunomodulators, advancements in treatment methods, rising elderly population, and heightened awareness about the disease.

The market size for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease is predicted to see significant growth in the upcoming years. It is estimated to expand to ""$39.39 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This expected increase during the forecast period could be due to increased investment in R&D activities, heightened demand for biosimilars, a rise in occurrences of inflammatory bowel disease in developing markets, an increased desire for personalized medicine, and the incorporation of precision medicine in IBD treatment. Major emerging trends for the projected period consist of a rise in the number of product launches and approvals, customized dosing and treatment methods for IBD management, the utilization of telemedicine for distance monitoring of IBD patients, the discovery of therapies for IBD based on microbiome, and the acceptance of value-based care models in IBD treatment.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market?

The upsurge in the incidence of both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are crucial factors propelling the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. These conditions are variants of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) that lead to inflammation and ulcers or sores within the digestive system. The growing occurrence of these diseases is anticipated to enhance the demand for inflammatory bowel disease treatments, which are commonly used to minimize the swelling of the bowel and prevent or reduce medical complications. As indicated by research published in the United States National Library of Medicine in March 2022, nearly 1.6 million individuals in America are presently living with inflammatory bowel disease (either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis). Furthermore, approximately 70,000 fresh IBD cases are identified annually in the USA. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis is projected to fuel the expansion of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market?

Major players in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Biogen Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Amgen Inc.

• Advanced Gastroenterology and Surgery Associates P. A.

• Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

• Celgene Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market?

The increasing prevalence of technology advancement is one notable trend in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. Companies in this market are working on using AI-driven registry for a competitive advantage. For example, Verantos, a real-world evidence company based in California, launched the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry in May 2024. By exploiting advanced artificial intelligence, this registry generates high-quality real-world evidence for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. With intentions to aid the creation of effective therapies, the registry provides a dataset encompassing more than 3 billion data points related to patient care. This enables biopharma researchers to have a thorough understanding of disease severity, clinical outcomes, and treatment efficacy through the analysis of structured and unstructured data from electronic health records.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Growth

The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, Anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

2) By Type: Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1) By Aminosalicylates: Mesalamine, Sulfasalazine, Balsalazide

2) By Corticosteroids: Prednisone, Budesonide, Hydrocortisone

3) By TNF Inhibitors: Infliximab, Adalimumab, Certolizumab pegol

4) By IL Inhibitors: Ustekinumab, Guselkumab

5) By Anti-Integrin: Vedolizumab, Natalizumab

6) By JAK Inhibitors: Tofacitinib, Filgotinib

7) By Other Drug Classes: Antibiotics, Immunosuppressants, Other Novel Therapies

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report for inflammatory bowel disease treatment encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

