Comprehensive Report on the Immunoglobulins Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2025

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Immunoglobulins Market Through 2025?

The industry of immunoglobulins has seen substantial growth in the recent past. The market is set to expand from $18.85 billion in 2024 to $20.32 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The expansion during the historic period can be linked to a rising incidences of immunodeficiency disorders, an growing elderly population, a surge in the use of immunoglobulins in hospitals, advantageous government payment schemes, and an increase in chronic and autoimmune diseases.

It's projected that the immunoglobulins market will observe substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to ""$30.89 billion in 2029 with an 11.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected surge in the forecast period is associated with the increasing funding towards the evolution of cutting-edge technologies, improved consciousness concerning immunodeficiency therapies, an inclining preference for immunodeficiency therapies among doctors, a surge in the number of new markets, and the adoption of its applications in the domains of fitness and sports. The upcoming period is predicted to witness trends such as the innovation of wearable and intelligent compression devices, the adaptation of compression therapy solutions, the incorporation of compression therapy in wound care management, a focus on patient ease and adherence in compression therapy, and the strategic alliances between manufacturers and healthcare providers to enhance patient results.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Immunoglobulins Market?

The growth of the immunoglobulins market is being propelled by the escalating senior population. This demographic is at a greater risk of contracting infectious and auto-immune diseases. Immunoglobulin tests help gauge the body's capacity to generate antibodies, offering protection against bacteria, viruses, and allergic reactions. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in October 2022 the Switzerland-based international public health agency forecasted that by 2030, approximately one in every six people worldwide will be 60 years or over. By 2050, the number of individuals worldwide who are 60 or over will reach 2.1 billion. Consequently, the swelling elderly population is likely to spur increased demand for the immunoglobulins market in the projected period.

Which Players Dominate The Immunoglobulins Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Immunoglobulins include:

• Baxter International Inc.

• CSL Behring LLC

• Grifols S. A.

• Octapharma AG

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• Kedrion SpA

• LFB SA

• Biotest AG

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• ADMA Biologics Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Immunoglobulins Market?

Leading organizations within the immunoglobulins market are focusing on creating groundbreaking products like intravenous immunoglobulins to cater to a broader customer base, escalate sales, and augment revenue. An example would be how GC Biopharma, a biotechnology firm originating from South Korea, launched ALYGLO™ (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human-stwk) 10% Liquid in September 2024 in the U.S market. This product, aimed at treating primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults who are 17 years or older, is now accessible to patients via specialty pharmacies. With the U.S being the largest immunoglobulin market worldwide, estimated at roughly $11.6 billion, this launch is of significant importance. GC Biopharma sets high goals to secure sales of $50 million for ALYGLO during its inaugural year and aims to bump up this number to $300 million by 2028. This ambitious expansion strategy includes affiliations with major U.S. pharmacy benefit managers and specialty pharmacies, pivotal for efficient distribution of immunoglobulin products.

Global Immunoglobulins Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The immunoglobulins market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: IGG, IGA, IGM, IGE, IGD.

2) By Mode Of Delivery: Intravenous Mode Of Delivery, Subcutaneous Mode Of Delivery

3) By Application: Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By IGG (Immunoglobulin G): IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin), SCIG (Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin)

2) By IGA (Immunoglobulin A): Monoclonal IGA, Polyvalent IGA

3) By IGM (Immunoglobulin M): Monoclonal IGM, Polyvalent IGM

4) By IGE (Immunoglobulin E): Allergen-Specific IGE, Monoclonal IGE

5) By IGD (Immunoglobulin D): Research-Use IGD, Monoclonal IGD

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Immunoglobulins Market?

In 2024, North America led the immunoglobulins market with the highest share. However, it is anticipated that the most rapid growth in the forecast period will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The immunoglobulins market report includes information on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

