Protein Purification and Isolation Market to Reach $15.96 Billion by 2029 with 11.4% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size And Growth?

The market size for protein purification and isolation has demonstrated a robust growth recently. The market, which was valued at $9.47 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $10.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The historical growth has been a result of a surge in research and development activities in biopharmaceuticals, the flourishing biotechnology industry, a growing need for high-grade proteins, an increase in academic and research institutes, as well as advancements in the field of chromatography techniques.

The market size for protein purification and isolation is predicted to experience a significant increase in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a value of ""$15.96 billion"" at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This expected rise during the forecast period can be credited to the expansion of the biologics market, amplified funding towards life sciences research, the rising demand for personalized medicine, growth of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS), and heightened need for rapid screen tests. During the forecast period, key trends anticipated include the utilization of single-use systems in protein purification, the adoption of high-throughput purification technologies, a focus on continuous processing, increased automation integration in protein purification, and concentration on sustainable and environmentally conscious methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Protein Purification and Isolation Market?

The protein purification and isolation market is predicted to expand due to the rise in government expenditures on research and development in the areas of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The term 'research and development' pertains to the accumulation of knowledge for the formulation of new products or the enhancement of existing ones. The generous funding of research and development paves the way for more sophisticated protein purification techniques, along with other advantages such as the purification of hormones' growth factors, DNA polymerases, and reverse transcriptases. For example, the White House declared in March 2023 that more than $3.4 billion of the budget is being set aside for research and development connected to Cancer Moonshot, aiding a diverse range of research programs in labs, clinics, public health, and environmental health across multiple departments and agencies. Out of this funding, $2.9 billion has been assigned to the Health and Human Services Department, bolstering the Cancer Moonshot initiatives at the National Cancer Institute and ARPA-H. Additionally, over $135 million has been allocated to veteran counseling and suicide prevention by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Thus, the rise in investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development by governments is spurring the progress of the protein purification and isolation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Protein Purification and Isolation Market?

Major players in the Protein Purification and Isolation include:

• Abcam PLC

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• BioVision Inc.

• Norgen Biotek Corp.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• GEA Group AG

• Expedeon Ltd.

• Creative Biostructure

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Protein Purification and Isolation Market?

Leading companies in the protein purification and isolation market are developing innovative products, such as Amspher A+, to improve the performance and efficiency of protein separation procedures while enhancing yield and purity in biopharmaceutical applications. For example, in September 2024, JSR Life Sciences, LLC., a US-based biotechnology firm, introduced Amsphere A+. This product uses proprietary protein ligand and avant-garde polymer technology, outshining its predecessor, Amsphere A3, in terms of binding capacity, alkali stability, and pressure-flow characteristics. These improvements contribute to a more efficient production process. In summary, Amsphere A+ symbolizes a substantial upgrade in performance.

How Is The Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segmented?

The protein purification and isolation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables

2) By Technology: Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Preparative Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, Dialysis And Diafiltration, Centrifugation

3) By Application: Drug Screening, Protein-Protein Interaction Studies, Biomarker Discovery, Target Identification, Protein Therapeutics, Disease Diagnostics And Monitoring

4) By End User: Academic Medical Institutes, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Chromatography Systems, Centrifuges, Electrophoresis Systems, Filtration Systems, Other Instruments

2) By Consumables: Resins And Media, Columns, Kits And Reagents, Membranes, Other Consumables

View the full protein purification and isolation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-purification-and-isolation-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Protein Purification and Isolation Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the protein purification and isolation market. The market report for protein purification and isolation includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

