Plasma Fractionation Market Projected to Reach $50.54 Billion with 10.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Plasma Fractionation Market Through 2025?

The size of the plasma fractionation market has seen considerable growth in the past few years. It is poised to rise from $31.42 billion in 2024 to an impressive $34.14 billion in 2025, guided by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors such as the escalating prevalence of hemophilia and immunodeficiency disorders, an ever-increasing aging population, surging demand for immunoglobulins, the proliferation of plasma collection centers, and a growing number of surgical procedures have largely driven this growth during the historic period.

The market size of plasma fractionation is projected to experience a significant increase in the coming few years. It's anticipated to expand to ""$50.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The expected growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as rising international healthcare costs, increased usage of plasma-derived medical products, augmented investment in research and development, the need for plasma in treating neurological disorders, and proliferation of plasma fractionation facilities. Key trends forecasted in this period include the introduction of novel fractionation technologies, a shift towards albumin and immunoglobulin therapies, an increased demand for specialty plasma products, focus on pathogen inactivation technologies, and strategic alliances and partnerships in the plasma industry.

Download a free sample of the plasma fractionation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7543&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Plasma Fractionation Market?

The surge in chronic illnesses is predicted to fuel the expansion of the plasma fractionation market in the future. Chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, are ailments that persist for over a year and necessitate continuous medical intervention. Utilizing plasma products for the treatment of these chronic diseases has shown to lower disease-related complications, enhance the patient's quality of life, and provide a cost-effective solution, thereby boosting the demand for plasma fractionation. A report by the National Library of Medicine, a US-based agency, revealed in January 2023, that the count of individuals 50 years and above suffering from one or more chronic illnesses is projected to surge by 99.5%, hitting 142.66 million by 2050, compared to 71.522 million in 2020, in the United States. Consequently, the rising incidences of chronic diseases are boosting the healthcare analytical testing service market's expansion. Hence, the escalating number of chronic diseases across all age groups is anticipated to drive the growth of the plasma fractionation market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Plasma Fractionation Market?

Major players in the Plasma Fractionation include:

• Baxter International Inc.

• Bio Products Laboratory Limited

• Biotest AG

• CSL Limited

• Grifols S.A

• ADMA Biologics Inc.

• Green Cross Corporation

• Hualan Bioengineering Inc.

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Japan Blood Products Organization

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Plasma Fractionation Market In The Future?

Leading enterprises in the market are now adopting new technologies such as state-of-the-art facilities that transform donated human plasma into essential medicines while incorporating innovative technology to boost overall efficiency and safety. For instance, in March 2023, CSL Behring, a organization based in Germany, inaugurated a new plasma fractionation facility worth $470 million. This facility leverages pioneering technology to bolster the efficiency and safety of plasma processing, thereby ensuring superior quality and more dependable medicines. The establishment aims to meet the mounting demand by augmenting the supply of vital medicines, thus ensuring that a greater number of patients can avail life-saving treatments. The cutting-edge automation and self-cleaning systems of the facility mitigate the chances of contamination and enhance overall hygiene, ultimately boosting patient safety.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Plasma Fractionation Market

The plasma fractionation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors

2) By Application: Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, Critical Care, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology

3) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Immunoglobulins: Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

2) By Coagulation Factors: Factor VIII, Factor IX, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCC)

3) By Albumin: Human Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)

4) By Protease Inhibitors: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT), C1 Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH)

View the full plasma fractionation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasma-fractionation-global-market-report

Global Plasma Fractionation Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the plasma fractionation market. It's predicted that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region in the forthcoming forecast period. The report on the plasma fractionation market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plasma Fractionation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-and-blood-components-global-market-report

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/convalescent-plasma-therapy-global-market-report

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-blood-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.