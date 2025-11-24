Freelance Brand Consultant Naomi Arndt Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEWFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naomi Arndt, a seasoned freelance brand consultant, is redefining the landscape of brand and management consulting with her hands-on approach, extensive crisis management background, and deep commitment to client needs. Drawing on decades of experience in public administration, education, and nonprofit work, coupled with personal resilience in the face of adversity, Arndt brings a practical, compassionate, and results-oriented approach to every project.

A Career Built on Adaptability and Service

Naomi Arndt’s career path has never been conventional. Starting in public administration as a member of Tompkins County Administration on September 11, 2001, Arndt was thrust into crisis leadership on one of the most challenging days in American history. “It was obviously unexpected,” she recalls. “The head of the legislature at the time called an emergency meeting. He asked me to stay, as he said that I was skilled at making decisions and keeping a cool head.” Arndt’s calm, decisive presence during times of uncertainty has remained a hallmark of her work ever since.

Arndt’s early experiences shaped her approach to problem-solving. From intervening during family crises to supporting her mother, a survivor of domestic violence, and stepping up as a court-appointed guardian at just 20 years old, she learned the importance of tenacity, family, and education. After overcoming several personal and academic setbacks, Arndt earned her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees, all while managing significant responsibilities at home and work.

Academic Achievements and Resilience

Continuing her commitment to personal growth, Naomi completed her MBA in 2023—remarkably, in under a year—after returning to Empire State University. Her resilience was recognized with the SUNY Chancellor Award and selection as student commencement speaker. Despite serious health challenges, including a rare inflammation disorder and complications causing mobility issues, Arndt has never let obstacles keep her from her goals.

“My body has limitations, but I’ve learned to operate within them,” explains Arndt. “With my legs up, I can do almost anything—including earning my MBA from bed.” As she looks to the future, Arndt plans to pursue her doctorate at Hood College in honor of her late sister, continuing to set an example for overcoming adversity with determination and humor.

A Philosophy Rooted in Listening and Practical Solutions

Arndt’s consulting practice is built on a client-centered approach that emphasizes active listening, collaboration, and confidentiality. “Every client has unique needs, and I will only know what they are if I am able to listen carefully and ask the right questions,” she says. Whether working with corporations to enhance brand visibility, supporting administrative teams, or teaching computer skills to seniors, Arndt tailors each strategy to the individual or organization in front of her. “If there’s something you need, I will either provide it for you or do the research to connect you with someone who can.”

Her diverse experience includes roles as an organizational development coordinator, caseworker, educator, and brand consultant for companies like Vector Marketing. Arndt’s work frequently intersects with nonprofit organizations and government agencies, where her background in confidential and managerial roles is highly valued.

A hallmark of Naomi’s work is her ability to handle confidential matters with the utmost integrity. During her tenure in county administration and beyond, Naomi has been trusted with sensitive information and critical decisions. She now offers remote consulting services, making her confidential expertise accessible to clients nationwide. “My ideal clients are those who are comfortable working remotely and value discretion and personalized attention,” she shares.

Consulting with Heart and Perspective

Naomi Arndt’s journey is grounded in her adaptability and commitment to service. Her consulting practice is uniquely informed by a blend of academic excellence, practical crisis leadership, and a deep respect for the diverse backgrounds and beliefs of her clients. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Naomi upholds a philosophy of respect and kindness, valuing each client’s perspective and needs.

“My future is about continuing to help organizations and individuals navigate challenges, develop their brands, and find practical solutions that work for them—no matter the circumstances,” shares Arndt. “Whether I’m consulting or teaching clients across the country, I’m proud to bring a lifetime of varied experience, resilience, and genuine care to every project.”

About Naomi Arndt, Freelance Brand Consultant

Naomi Arndt specializes in brand consulting, crisis management, and administrative support for organizations of all sizes. With a background in public administration, education, and nonprofit leadership, Naomi delivers customized solutions rooted in careful listening, thorough research, and practical expertise. Based in New York and serving clients nationwide, Naomi offers remote consulting tailored to the unique needs of each client.

