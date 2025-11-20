Softgel Capsules Market to Hit USD 12,118.8 Million by 2032, Driven by Growing Chronic Disease Burden

Softgel Capsules Market

Softgel Capsule Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7,850 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12,118.8 Mn in 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Softgel Capsule Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7,850 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12,118.8 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032. Softgel capsules, or soft gelatin capsules, feature a flexible outer shell and an inner fill containing a liquid or semi-solid drug. Depending on the formulation, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) may be incorporated into either the shell or the fill, offering significant versatility. Generally taken orally, the soft gelatin shell is made from animal- or plant-derived gelatin, plasticizers such as glycerin or sorbitol, water, and occasionally opacifying agents.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4265 Global Softgel Capsules Market Key TakeawaysGelatin softgel capsules remain the top-selling product type, accounting for 56.2% of the global softgel capsules market share in 2025.By source type, animal-based segment is slated to dominate the global softgel capsules industry during the assessment period.North America is anticipated to retain its monopoly, capturing 35.7% of the global market share in 2025.Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a hotbed for softgel capsule manufacturers during the forecast period.Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new softgel capsules market analysis outlines key factors driving growth. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising pharmaceutical demand are among the most prominent growth drivers.The global prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and bacterial infections, is creating huge demand for pharmaceuticals. This, in turn, is expected to boost sales of softgel capsules as they are often used in formulations like antibiotics, cardiovascular medications, and anti-inflammatory drugs.Softgels are often preferred because of their high bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and suitability to encapsulate oils and liquid-based formulations. Expanding pharmaceutical applications of these capsules are set to propel market growth during the forecast period.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4265 High Production Costs and Alternative Dosage Forms Limiting Market GrowthThe global softgel capsules market outlook appears promising, owing to rising usage in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors. However, high production costs and increasing competition from alternative dosage forms may restrain market growth to some extent.Softgel capsule manufacturing is a complicated and expensive process, requiring special equipment, precise control of the environment, and high-quality raw materials. These factors raise production costs, making it difficult for small and medium pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers to adopt.Moreover, tablets, gummies, powders, and other novel delivery formats are gaining traction due to advantages like cost-effectiveness and extended shelf life. Increasing adoption of these alternative dosage forms could lower overall softgel capsules market demand during the forthcoming period.Growing Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplements Demand Creating Growth ProspectsThere is a rising demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements globally as people aim to maintain fitness, improve health, and reduce the risk of disease development. This trend is expected to fuel sales of softgel capsules during the assessment period.Softgel capsules are being increasingly preferred for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, thanks to their enhanced bioavailability, ability to mask taste and odor, and ease of swallowing. Thus, expansion of these industries will likely create lucrative growth opportunities for softgel capsule companies.Emerging Softgel Capsules Market TrendsGrowing interest in preventive healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the softgel capsules market. Consumers in the contemporary world are turning to dietary supplements to maintain health and prevent illness. Softgel capsules are especially suitable for oil-based nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and CoQ10 supplements due to their convenience and effectiveness.Rising preference for capsules over tablets and other dosage forms is boosting the softgel capsules market growth. Capsules are gaining popularity due to their ease of swallowing, fast dissolution, and ability to mask unpleasant tastes and odors. This makes them particularly suitable for children and older adults, allowing them to take their medication more comfortably.Partnerships and collaborations are becoming popular in the softgel capsules industry. Many softgel capsules manufacturers are partnering with pharmaceutical companies to promote development of specialized capsule products like liquid-filled and dual-release capsules. This growing trend is expected to support market expansion.Ongoing product innovations are expected to boost the softgel capsules market during the forthcoming period. Softgel makers are introducing vegan and plant-based capsules to meet dietary and religious needs, like gelatin-free, kosher, and halal options. They are also creating sustained-release, dual-release, and flavor-masked capsules, while focusing on sustainability and clean-label products to appeal to health-conscious consumers.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4265 Competitor InsightsKey companies in softgel capsules market report include:Aenova Group GmbHCatalent, Inc.Sirio Pharma Company Ltd.Elnova PharmaFuji Capsule Co., Ltd.EuroCapsCaptek Softgel International Inc.Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd.KD Pharma GroupCapsugel, EuroCaps Ltd.United LaboratoriesWindzor Pharma Ltd.ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.Key DevelopmentsIn May 2024, Roquette launched its LYCAGEL Flex softgel shell system, a novel premix based on hydroxypropyl pea starch for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical softgel capsules. This product is part of Roquette’s strategy to support the increasing interest in non-gelatin (plant-based) softgel alternatives.In November 2023, Bioriginal acquired Softgel Co. to strengthen its presence in the U.S. The acquisition will help the company expand its range of nutrition products.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.