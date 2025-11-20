Peptide Synthesis Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KGaA

Peptide Synthesis Market

Global Peptide Synthesis Market size is expected to reach USD 866.7 Mn by 2032, from USD 519.0 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Peptide Synthesis Market size is expected to reach USD 866.7 Mn by 2032, from USD 519.0 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The peptide synthesis market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for peptide-based therapeutics, increased pharmaceutical R&D investments, and advancements in synthetic chemistry. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Key TakeawaysDemand is expected to remain high for reagents & consumables, with the target segment accounting for 56.2% of the global peptide synthesis market share in 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 35.7% in 2025, is slated to retain its market dominance.Asia Pacific is expected to account for more than one-fourth of the global peptide synthesis industry share in 2025.Growing Demand for Peptide-Based Therapeutics Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights' latest peptide synthesis market analysis offers insights into major factors driving growth. Increasing demand for peptide-based therapeutics is one such prominent growth driver.There is a rising demand for therapeutic peptides amid increasing burden of chronic diseases. This, in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the peptide synthesis market during the forecast period.Peptides are gaining prominence as therapeutic agents due to their high specificity, low toxicity, and favourable pharmacokinetic properties. They are being increasingly used in treating a wide range of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders.Top pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expanding their therapeutic peptides portfolio to address chronic disease burden as well as capitalize on emerging opportunities. For example, in September 2024, mMBX Biosciences' IPO raised $163.2 million to advance peptide-based therapies for endocrine and metabolic disorders. The global peptide synthesis market outlook is optimistic, owing to increasing demand for peptide-based therapies. However, high production costs and stringent regulatory requirements might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Peptide synthesis is a complex and costly process, requiring expensive chemicals, specialized machines, and skilled workers. Producing peptides at a commercial scale while keeping high purity and consistency is challenging. These factors make it harder for smaller companies to enter the market.Moreover, peptide-based drugs must comply with strict regulatory regulations, which can take a long time. This delays new product launches as well as affects how quickly companies can bring innovations to market.Advancements in Peptide Synthesis Technologies Creating Lucrative Growth AvenuesInnovations in synthesis methods like solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS), and hybrid approaches are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of peptide production. They are expanding the possibilities for developing complex peptide structures, improving yield and purity, and reducing production costs.Moreover, automation and high-throughput synthesis technologies are reducing costs and improving reproducibility. These advancements are making peptide synthesis more accessible for research and commercial applications, creating lucrative growth opportunities for companies.Emerging Peptide Synthesis Market TrendsShift towards personalized medicine is driving demand for custom peptides tailored to individual patient profiles. Peptides play a crucial role in targeted therapies, enabling more effective and individualized treatment options.Expanding applications of peptides in non-pharmaceutical industries are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Peptides are being increasingly used in diagnostics, imaging, cosmeceuticals, and nutraceuticals due to their biological activity and specificity. This diversification is broadening the scope of peptide synthesis applications and contributing to market growth.Artificial intelligence is changing the way scientists discover peptides. It has the tendency to help design peptides that work better, last longer, and bind more effectively to their targets. High adoption of advanced technologies like AI will likely support market expansion.Increasing research in proteomics and genomics is expected to boost peptide synthesis market growth during the forthcoming period. Key companies in the peptide synthesis market report:Merck KGaASyngeneGenScript Biotech CorporationBachem Holding AGLonzaNovo Nordisk A/SThermoFisher Scientific Inc.Creative DiagnosticsAAPPTecCEM CorporationPuroSynthBiotage ABAnaSpecNovelgene TechnologiesABclonal, Inc.Gyros Protein TechnologiesMarket SegmentationBy Product: Reagents & Consumables, Equipment (Peptide Synthesizers, Lyophilizer, Chromatography Equipment)By Technology: Solid Phase, Liquid Phase, Hybrid and RecombinantBy Application: Therapeutics (Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others), Diagnosis, ResearchBy End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)/Contract Research Organization (CRO), Research Institutes, OthersKey DevelopmentsIn August 2025, Novo Nordisk and BioMed X started a new collaboration focused on oral peptide drug delivery. The project aims to develop new ways to improve the absorption as well as effectiveness of peptide-based medicines.In June 2024, Vapourtec launched the new compact and flexible Peptide-ExplorerLT peptide synthesizer. This new solution is designed for chemists looking to explore and optimize linear peptide synthesis.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

