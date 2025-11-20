Agricultural Biotechnology Market to Hit USD 260.65 Billion in 2032 on the Back of Rising Global Food Demand

Agricultural Biotechnology Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is estimated to be valued at USD 160.21 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 260.65 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032. This strong growth trajectory reflects the rising adoption of biotech solutions in agriculture to boost crop yields, strengthen pest resistance, and tackle global food security challenges. Market expansion is further supported by continued advancements in genetic engineering and favorable government policies across various regions. Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Key TakeawaysNutritionally enhanced GM seeds and crops are projected to remain the most sought-after product type, accounting for 49.3% of the market share in 2025.Based on technology, genetic engineering segment is set to dominate the market with a share of 31.2% by 2025.In terms of application, vaccine development segment is slated to account for 24.2% of the global agricultural biotechnology market share in 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 39.3% in 2025, is expected to maintain its market dominance.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing agricultural biotechnology market, capturing a market share of 23.2% in 2025.Rising Global Food Demand Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights' latest agricultural biotechnology market analysis outlines prominent factors driving industry growth. Increasing global food demand is one such prominent growth driver.The world’s growing population, expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050 according to the UN, is placing increasing pressure on agricultural systems to produce more food with limited land and resources. This, in turn, is putting agricultural biotechnology into the limelight.Agricultural biotechnology has the tendency to enhance crop yield, improve resistance to pests and diseases, and optimize resource utilization. It is becoming an ideal solution to address global food security challenges.High R&D Costs and Regulatory Challenges Hampering Market GrowthThe global agricultural biotechnology market outlook remains positive, owing to rising global food demand. However, high R&D costs and regulatory hurdles might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Stringent regulations and lengthy approval processes for genetically modified (GM) crops can delay product launches. This could slow down agricultural biotechnology market growth during the forthcoming period.In addition, developing biotech crops and technologies requires significant investment in research, trials, and testing. Smaller companies may find it difficult to compete with larger players due to cost barriers. Genetic Engineering Advancements Creating Growth OpportunitiesNew advances in genetic engineering are creating exciting opportunities for agricultural biotech companies. Tools like CRISPR, gene editing, and synthetic biology help scientists grow crops that can better resist pests, diseases, and tough weather. These technologies make it quicker and easier to improve plants, resulting in more food as well as higher-quality produce.These technologies can also reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, making farming more sustainable and environmentally friendly. This combination of efficiency, sustainability, and improved crop performance is driving investment and innovation in the market.Emerging Agricultural Biotechnology Market TrendsShift towards sustainable agriculture is a key growth-shaping trend in the agricultural biotechnology market. Sustainable agriculture practices, such as reducing chemical inputs and enhancing resource efficiency, are increasingly supported by biotech solutions like pest-resistant and drought-tolerant crops.Rising demand for crops that can handle tough weather and produce more is expected to boost the agricultural biotechnology market. Changes in climate, unpredictable weather, and poor soil are creating a need for strong, high-yield crops. This is pushing farmers to use advanced agritech solutions.There is a rising trend of adopting GM crops like Bt cotton, herbicide-tolerant soybeans, and biofortified crops in many nations. This will likely boost growth of the agricultural biotechnology industry during the forthcoming period.Strategies like partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are becoming popular in the industry. For instance, Bayern recently collaborated with the agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio to develop next‑generation crop protection products. Such innovations are expected to benefit the agricultural biotechnology market. Competitor InsightsKey companies in agricultural biotechnology market report:Bayer CropScienceSyngenta GroupBioceres Crop SolutionsCorteva AgriscienceBASF Agricultural SolutionsKWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaANovonesisVilmorin & Cie LimagrainCibusMedicagoBenson HillCalyxtLeaf Expression SystemsiBio Inc.Kentucky BioprocessingMarket SegmentationBy Product Type: Nutritionally Enhanced GM Seeds and Crops, Biopharmaceutical Crops (Plant-made pharmaceuticals, vaccines, enzymes), Biostimulants for Nutritional Quality Enhancement, and Others (Functional Food Ingredients, etc.)By Technology: Genetic Engineering (Transgenic Crops, Gene Editing/CRISPR, RNA Interference), Molecular Diagnostics, Molecular Markers, Genomics and Proteomics Tools, Bioinformatics and Digital Agriculture Tools, Micropropagation and Tissue Culture, and Synthetic BiologyBy Application: Vaccine development (plant-based and recombinant vaccines), Antibiotic and antimicrobial agent production, Biofortified crop creation for nutrition enhancement, Rapid diagnostics for crop and livestock diseases, Transgenic animals for pharmaceutical production, and Others (Microbial therapeutics for animal health)By Organism Type: Plants, Animals, and MicrobesKey DevelopmentsIn October 2025, Cibus teamed up with AgVayā to bring advanced gene-editing technology to India’s rice seed industry. 