Anne Jakrajutatip Announces New Phase of Social Impact Work, Strengthens Commitment to Education and Women’s Empowerment

Anne Jakrajutatip, Thai entrepreneur and former CEO of the Miss Universe Organization, today announced a renewed strategic focus on education access and women’s empowerment through expanded initiatives under the Life Inspired Foundation Thailand (LIFT). The announcement marks a new chapter in her public engagement following a period of personal and professional transition.

Jakrajutatip, known for her contributions to media innovation and gender-inclusion reforms, said the upcoming phase of LIFT’s work will prioritize scholarships, digital literacy, leadership training for young women, and partnerships with community organizations across Thailand. Since its establishment in 2019, the foundation has supported hundreds of children through education programs aimed at long-term social mobility.

“In times of change, I believe the most meaningful work we can do is invest in people and in their potential,” Anne said. “This next chapter for LIFT focuses on expanding opportunities for young minds and ensuring that empowerment is practical, accessible, and sustainable.”

During her tenure leading the Miss Universe Organization, Jakrajutatip introduced several historic policy reforms that reshaped global pageantry, including the removal of age limits and widening eligibility to include trans women, married women, and mothers. These changes earned global recognition for advancing representation and inclusion.

Her latest announcement follows the conclusion of her leadership role in the Miss Universe Organization, allowing her to devote additional time to philanthropic efforts and her responsibilities as a mother of two. Jakrajutatip emphasized that this refocused direction reflects her long-standing belief that leadership should be measured by service, resilience, and impact on future generations.

Key highlights of Anne Jakrajutatip’s ongoing initiatives include:

• Expansion of LIFT’s education support programs for underserved children

• New partnerships with community organizations to scale digital learning tools

• Continued advocacy for gender representation and leadership opportunities across Asia

• Engagement in public dialogue around inclusive entrepreneurship and women’s advancement

Jakrajutatip’s 25-year career in media and business continues to influence her philanthropic work, with a focus on long-term, systemic solutions rather than visibility-led initiatives. Her leadership approach—centered on accountability, empathy, and community benefit—guides LIFT’s next phase of development.

About Anne Jakrajutatip

Anne Jakrajutatip is a Thai entrepreneur, media executive, and philanthropist recognized for her contributions to gender equality and inclusive leadership. She previously led the Miss Universe Organization and has built a prominent media enterprise in Thailand. Through the Life Inspired Foundation Thailand (LIFT), she supports education, youth development, and social inclusion initiatives across the region.

