Anne Jakrajutatip Highlights Ongoing Commitment to Inclusion and Youth Development Through New Philanthropic Initiatives

Anne Jakrajutatip, Thai business leader and former owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, announced new steps in her ongoing work to support inclusive representation and youth development. The update reflects her continued engagement in social-impact initiatives following her influential tenure in global media and pageantry.

Through the Life Inspired Foundation Thailand (LIFT), established in 2019, Jakrajutatip is expanding educational support programs for underserved children across Thailand. The initiative aims to broaden access to basic learning resources and mentorship opportunities, building on the foundation’s existing work with hundreds of students.

Jakrajutatip also reaffirmed her long-standing advocacy for inclusive participation in public platforms. During her stewardship of the Miss Universe Organisation, she supported key reforms that allowed transgender women, mothers, and women of diverse ages to compete. These changes contributed to broader global conversations about representation and the evolving standards of international pageantry.

Speaking about her current focus, Jakrajutatip noted that her efforts center on “creating pathways for individuals who have historically been excluded or overlooked.”

Jakrajutatip’s announcement comes as she transitions into a phase of work focused more heavily on social initiatives, family, and mentorship. Her leadership at JKN Global Group over 25 years helped the company grow into a prominent Asian media enterprise, and she continues to participate in industry discussions around inclusive storytelling and the future of global entertainment formats.

About Anne Jakrajutatip

Anne Jakrajutatip is a Thai media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former owner of the Miss Universe Organisation. She is the founder of JKN Global Group and the Life Inspired Foundation Thailand (LIFT). Her work focuses on education, representation, and community-driven development.

