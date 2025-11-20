VitalPBX Awarded 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award

VitalPBX Internet Telephony Award 2025

VitalPBX, an Unified Communications leader recognized for delivering powerful, flexible and secure IP telephony solutions to businesses worldwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, a leading provider of unified communications and PBX solutions, today announced that TMC has named VitalPBX as a recipient of the 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

The VitalPBX Unified Communications Platform was recognized for its ability to deliver a robust, scalable, and feature-rich communications experience for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises and service providers. Built as a complete UC ecosystem rather than just a traditional PBX, VitalPBX unifies voice, video, messaging, and collaboration in a single, cohesive solution.

“At VitalPBX, our mission has always been to democratize enterprise-grade communications by making powerful, flexible, and secure technologies accessible to businesses everywhere,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO of VitalPBX. “This recognition from INTERNET TELEPHONY validates not only our product vision, but also the trust that our customers and partners place in us every day.”

VitalPBX stood out to judges thanks to its combination of innovation, flexibility, and measurable customer impact, including:

• A complete Unified Communications experience through VitXi, VitalPBX’s WebRTC client, which brings together voice, video conferencing, corporate chat, presence, and collaboration tools in an intuitive interface for desktop and mobile.

• Flexible deployment options that support on-premise, cloud, and virtualized environments, enabling organizations to align communications infrastructure with their IT and compliance strategies.

• Rich add-on ecosystem and integrations, such as advanced call center modules, hospitality features, and open APIs for CRM, ERP, and other business systems.

• Reliability and security by design, with continuous updates that strengthen performance, harden security, and enhance usability based on real-world customer feedback.

“Congratulations to VitalPBX for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. VitalPBX has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

For VitalPBX customers and partners, the 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award serves as independent validation that their communications platform is built on proven innovation, enterprise-grade reliability, and a roadmap aligned with the future of IP communications—including AI-driven automation, the anywhere workforce, and heightened security requirements.



About VitalPBX

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, VitalPBX delivers a next-generation unified communications and PBX platform designed for enterprises, call centers, government, education, hospitality, and service providers. VitalPBX combines multi-tenant PBX capabilities, advanced call center tools, and powerful UC features into a single, flexible solution that can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud. Its open architecture, API-driven integrations, and rich add-on ecosystem enable organizations to build tailored communication environments that scale with their growth. For more information, visit vitalpbx.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been recognized as a leading authority in IP communications since 1998, providing in-depth, unbiased coverage of the converged communications industry. The publication offers solution-oriented editorial, expert analysis, and product reviews that help businesses evaluate and adopt emerging communications technologies.

About TMC

Through a combination of editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and digital marketing services, TMC helps technology buyers worldwide make informed purchasing decisions and connects solution providers with targeted audiences. From flagship events like ITEXPO to custom lead-generation programs, TMC delivers end-to-end marketing, branding, and thought-leadership solutions for technology companies across the globe.

