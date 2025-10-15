VitalPBX to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2026

IT EXPO VitalPBX Booth 950

Company to showcase VitalPBX, February 10-12, 2026 at the Newly-Renovated and Expanded Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

At ITEXPO 2026, we’ll showcase how our unified platform merges telephony, analytics, and AI to create a communications foundation that’s both intelligent and future-proof.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, announced today that it will be showcasing its PBX software solution at ITEXPO, held February 10-12, 2026 at the shiny new Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make purchase decisions and prepare their companies for the Autonomous Enterprise. Meet the VitalPBX team at ITEXPO at booth #950 to learn more about VitalPBX’s strategy for AI communication, their newest version and industry solutions for VoIP.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

“VitalPBX was built to give businesses control of their communications stack — without sacrificing innovation, scalability, or user experience,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO at VitalPBX. “At ITEXPO 2026, we’ll showcase how our unified platform merges telephony, analytics, and AI to create a communications foundation that’s both intelligent and future-proof. Whether you’re an MSP, call center, or global enterprise, VitalPBX delivers the tools you need to compete and scale in 2026 and beyond.”

VitalPBX Core – A Modern Unified Communications Platform

At the heart of VitalPBX’s presence is its flagship PBX Unified Communications suite, engineered to serve enterprises, MSPs, and carriers. The platform combines multi-tenant architecture, unlimited extensions, end-to-end encryption, and intelligent routing — all within an intuitive, web-based interface.

VitalPBX Core integrates natively with CRM systems, VoIP devices, and external APIs, offering a fully modular foundation for modern communications. It delivers flexibility across on-premises, virtual, and cloud environments, giving organizations complete control over deployment strategy and ownership of their data. Learn more at vitalpbx.com.

Why Attend ITEXPO 2026?

• Discover and demo solutions in AI, communications, cybersecurity, CX, network modernization, UC/UCaaS, cloud, and collaboration.

• Network with and learn from thousands of IT leaders, service providers, MSPs, and tech buyers from around the globe.

• Learn from 300+ speakers across multiple co-located events including MSP Expo, Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, Generative AI Expo, and Future of CX.

• Evaluate new partners and vendors to support 2026 IT and digital transformation priorities.

• Connect with VitalPBX and other top technology innovators who can help solve your businesses’ technology challenges.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Communications Liaison, TMC

sthompson@tmcnet.com

Sponsorship Contacts:

Joe Fabiano, TMC | jfabiano@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x132

Maureen Gambino, TMC | mgambino@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x109

Follow ITEXPO:

X/Twitter: @ITEXPO

LinkedIn: ITEXPO on LinkedIn

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a global provider of communications software that unifies voice, messaging, contact centers, and automation. Its solutions are built on Asterisk technology, designed for flexibility, multi-tenant management, and seamless third-party integration.

Trusted by MSPs, carriers, and enterprises worldwide, VitalPBX delivers:

• Enterprise-grade PBX and UCaaS functionality

• Centralized administration for multi-tenant environments

• Advanced analytics and billing via Sonata Suite

• API integration model for CRM and ERP systems

• High-availability clustering and failover mechanisms

Through consistent innovation and community collaboration, VitalPBX empowers businesses to modernize communications, reduce costs, and improve customer experience.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation.

Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.