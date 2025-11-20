Hilton Koti Curio by Linda Martins Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Hilton Koti Curio

Linda Martins' Exceptional Interior Design Project, Hilton Koti Curio, Receives Prestigious Recognition from A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced that Hilton Koti Curio, an outstanding interior design project by Linda Martins , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Martins' work, solidifying her position as a leading talent in the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for both the winning entity and the broader interior design community. By recognizing projects that exemplify excellence in design, functionality, and sustainability, the award sets a benchmark for the industry, inspiring designers to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. For potential customers, the award serves as a seal of quality, indicating that the recognized design meets the highest standards of aesthetics, usability, and environmental responsibility.Hilton Koti Curio stands out as a remarkable example of interior design, seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with the architectural heritage of Gramado, Brazil. The project's use of natural and regional materials, including eco-friendly fabrics made from recycled PET bottles, underscores its commitment to sustainability. The organic shapes incorporated into the woodwork, lighting, and plaster elements evoke the misty landscapes and mountainous terrain of the region, creating a harmonious connection between the hotel's interior and its picturesque surroundings. The result is a sophisticated and inviting ambiance that offers guests a truly immersive experience.The recognition bestowed upon Hilton Koti Curio by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to have far-reaching implications for Linda Martins and her studio. This accolade not only validates the exceptional quality of their work but also serves as a catalyst for future projects and collaborations. The award will undoubtedly inspire Martins and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring new materials, technologies, and sustainable practices. Moreover, the recognition may influence industry standards, encouraging other designers to embrace a similar approach that prioritizes both aesthetics and environmental responsibility.Interested parties may learn more at:About Maraú Design StudioWe are a boutique studio founded by two sisters passionate about design and architecture. We create interiors that reflect personality and functionality, blending aesthetics and comfort in every detail. We value creativity and tailor-made projects to transform spaces.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations and elicits a strong emotional response, making a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards , view jury members, discover past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.