HIP-HOP EDUCATION CENTER ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW FUNDING, LEADERSHIP CHANGES & EXPANSION INTO A NEW ERA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) is entering its next era of innovation, empowerment, and cultural leadership as it celebrates 15 years of groundbreaking work at the intersection of Hip-Hop, education, and social change. Founded in 2010 at New York University by Hip-Hop historian, social entrepreneur, and cultural worker Martha Diaz, the Center continues to champion the power of Hip-Hop as a catalyst for learning, liberation, and community transformation.

This milestone year ushers in a wave of renewed investment and visionary expansion. The Center has secured significant support from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, National Grid Foundation, Dolby Impact Labs, and most recently, the Country Music Association Foundation. These new investments accelerate HHEC’s strategic growth and fuel the expansion of its most impactful initiatives, including:

*K–12 Hip-Hop Music Education Guidelines, shaping equitable, culturally responsive, and student-centered classrooms nationwide, developed in partnership with Music Will and The Hip-Hop Roundtable

*Power The Future, a new STEAM program for Opportunity Youth launching in Brooklyn in partnership with National Grid

*A first-of-its-kind Bachelor of Arts degree for Hip-Hop educators, developed with College Unbound and the Stanford University d.school

*Hip-Hop CommUniversity (HHCU), a growing resource hub for educators, teaching artists, practitioners, students, and professionals, in partnership with Hip Hop Congress

For 15 years, HHEC has set the standard for Hip-Hop education, producing groundbreaking research, convening cross-sector collaborations, and equipping artists, educators, and cultural workers with the tools to drive social impact. The Center’s programs uplift intergenerational voices and honor the innovators shaping the future of Hip-Hop culture and its role in society.

A New Chapter of Leadership: Tiffany Vega Named Executive Director

In its most transformative leadership shift to date, HHEC proudly announces the appointment of Tiffany Vega as Executive Director, effective November 1, 2025. Vega, an accomplished arts administrator, nonprofit strategist, and cultural producer brings a dynamic blend of vision, operational expertise, and deep community rootedness to the role.

“I’m honored to join the Hip-Hop Education Center as Executive Director,” said Vega. “Martha has been a mentor and inspiration for me for over 15 years, and it’s a privilege to lead alongside her during this pivotal time. Hip-Hop has shaped my life and career, and I’m proud to carry its legacy forward through HHEC’s mission.” -Tiffany Vega

Founder Martha Diaz will shift into the role of President, continuing to steward HHEC’s vision, global partnerships, and long-term strategy. Diaz will also serve as Lab Faculty for the new Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership & Change with Learners from the World of Hip-Hop Education, in partnership with College Unbound and the Stanford University d.school.

“This moment marks an important evolution in our organization’s journey,” said Diaz. “Tiffany’s leadership will sustain and expand our impact as we continue to reimagine what education can look like through the lens of Hip-Hop culture.” -Martha Diaz

Building a Stronger Future: New Staff, New Energy, New Impact

As the Center deepens its national footprint and expands programming, HHEC proudly welcomes:

*Dr. Justis Lopez, Director of Teaching & Learning

*Pinqy Ring, Director of K–12 Education & Engagement

To amplify the organization’s voice and fuel its next stage of growth, HHEC has engaged Porsha Green PR Owner of Purpose PR Agency to lead the Center’s marketing and communications strategy and strategically elevating HHEC’s brand, media footprint, and national influence.

“The Hip-Hop Education Center represents the future of culturally conscious learning, and I’m honored to help elevate its voice at such a transformational moment. HHEC’s impact is national, generational, and deeply necessary and this new phase of growth positions the organization to lead the movement with even greater power, purpose, and visibility.” - Porsha Green PR

About the Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC)

Founded in 2010 at New York University, the Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming education, preserving cultural heritage, and advancing social innovation through Hip-Hop culture. Through research, curation, training, and cross-sector partnerships, HHEC builds pathways for educators, artists, and students to thrive as cultural leaders and change agents in their communities.

