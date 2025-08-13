HIP-HOP EDUCATION CENTER x NATIONAL GRID FOUNDATION LAUNCH 'POWER THE FUTURE' TO ADVANCE STEAM EDUCATION

The Hip-Hop Education Center and the National Grid to launch Power the Future—a groundbreaking initiative to empower young adults through STEAM education.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) is proud to announce a transformative two-year partnership with the National Grid (NG) to launch Power the Future—a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower young adults through culturally responsive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, leadership development, and workforce readiness.

Power the Future will officially launch on August 11th—New York State Hip-Hop Day—with a special fireside chat featuring Hip-Hop icon and changemaker MC Lyte, hosted at the National Grid’s office in Brooklyn. This kickoff event will spotlight the intersection of culture, education, and innovation, and honor the power of Hip-Hop to ignite social change.

“We are very clear that young people are the future leaders in our communities. With that in mind, our collaboration with the Hip-Hop Education Center is about the intersection between the arts and STEM. It’s this intersection that National Grid has long supported philanthropically, and will continue to support as a way to build the future workforce and ensure young people in our communities have opportunities for learning and self-expression,” said Robert Simmons, Vice President, US Social Impact and Community Engagement, National Grid

Funded by a major two-year grant of $125k/yr from National Grid, this innovative program will serve opportunity youth (ages 18–25) in underserved New York communities—beginning in Brooklyn—with the tools, mentorship, and resources to thrive in today’s creative and technology-driven economy.

“We’re honored to be selected for this grant and excited by the opportunity to collaborate with the National Grid on this groundbreaking STEAM x Hip-Hop initiative. The fusion of education, culture, and sustainability reflects our deep commitment to empowering youth and driving systemic change. Strategic philanthropy like this doesn’t just fund programs—it fuels possibility and equity where it’s needed most,” said Rich Boyd, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees, Hip-Hop Education Center

“By merging Hip-Hop’s creative genius with STEAM innovation, Power the Future inspires youth to see themselves as designers of a more just, sustainable world. This partnership is about power—powering minds, powering communities, and powering the future,” said Martha Diaz, Executive Director of the Hip-Hop Education Center.

Program Highlights include:

Fellowship Program:

At the heart of “Power the Future” is a youth fellowship that brings together young creatives — MCs, beatmakers, and content producers—to collaborate across disciplines. Teaching fellows and mentors, including leading artists, technologists, and educators, will guide participants through hands-on workshops and project-based learning grounded in real-world applications.

Creative STEAM Learning:

-Math through rhythm and beat-making

-Science via soundwaves, acoustics, and beatboxing

-Technology using MIDI controllers and digital audio workstations

-Engineering by designing and building solar-powered USB chargers

-Visual arts through aerosol science, motion physics, and graffiti design

Power Up Backpack:

Each fellow will receive a Power Up Backpack—a mobile creative studio that includes an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, headphones, mini microphone, and WiFi access—ensuring digital equity and creative freedom.

Hip-Hop Communiversity:

Fellows receive a two-year free professional membership to Hip-Hop Communiversity, an international digital platform where they can showcase their work, sell beats and services, connect with mentors, and access ongoing courses, apprenticeships, and networking opportunities.

Aligned with National Grid’s Mission

This initiative reflects National Grid’s commitment to clean energy, education, and community development.

Program goals include:

-Expanding access to STEAM education in historically excluded communities

-Addressing energy insecurity through sustainability-focused projects

-Building pathways to careers in the creative, tech, and environmental sectors

-Fostering community resilience through cultural empowerment

For more information, visit Hip-Hop Education Center, Power The Future, and National Grid

