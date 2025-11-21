Danny DeGennaro Foundation Board Members Honor Paul ‘Skip’ Rickert Santana Tour Manager from Bucks County PA
Board members of the Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation traveled from Las Vegas, California, Florida, New York City, and Pennsylvania to attend the Pennsbury High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring one of their own: Paul “Skip” Rickert, Class of 1972.
The moment held special meaning for the Foundation, whose namesake—beloved singer, musician, and songwriter Danny DeGennaro—was also a proud graduate of Pennsbury High School. All attending board members share Pennsbury roots, making the event both a homecoming and a celebration of community achievement.
The Pennsbury High School Hall of Fame recognizes graduates who have demonstrated excellence in their careers. The Hall of Fame wall—located in the main office lobby of Pennsbury High School West—features wooden plaques with black brass plates honoring each inductee.
This year’s class included Rickert, who has built an extraordinary 45-year career at the highest levels of the live performance and entertainment industry. As a tour producer, director, and manager, Rickert has led major touring campaigns across arenas and stadiums worldwide. His client roster spans some of the most iconic names in music and entertainment, including Santana, Barbra Streisand, Guns N' Roses, Korn, Paris Hilton, Green Day, Kenny Loggins, LIVE, Ozzy Osbourne, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Natalie Cole, Ice Cube, John Denver, ZZ Top, Backstreet Boys, Little River Band, and Diana Ross, among others.
Rickert is also a Latin Grammy–nominated long-form video producer for Corazon, a landmark Santana project. He was inducted alongside four other distinguished Pennsbury alumni.
The induction also resonates with the Foundation’s mission to honor the legacy of Danny DeGennaro. The cultural significance of the region was further highlighted last year through the release of “Way Too Fast: An American Reckoning — The Life and Music of Danny DeGennaro,” written by John Farmer Jr. The book blends biography and memoir to capture the spirit of Levittown and the era that shaped so many young men and women—individuals who sought not to “rule the world” but to carve meaningful and creative lives within it.
