Danny DeGennaro Foundation Board Members Honor Paul ‘Skip’ Rickert Santana Tour Manager from Bucks County PA

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation Board Members Attend Pennsbury High School Hall of Fame Ceremony Honoring Tour Manager Paul “Skip” Rickert

Board members of the Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation traveled from Las Vegas, California, Florida, New York City, and Pennsylvania to attend the Pennsbury High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring one of their own: Paul “Skip” Rickert, Class of 1972.

The moment held special meaning for the Foundation, whose namesake—beloved singer, musician, and songwriter Danny DeGennaro—was also a proud graduate of Pennsbury High School. All attending board members share Pennsbury roots, making the event both a homecoming and a celebration of community achievement.

The Pennsbury High School Hall of Fame recognizes graduates who have demonstrated excellence in their careers. The Hall of Fame wall—located in the main office lobby of Pennsbury High School West—features wooden plaques with black brass plates honoring each inductee.

This year’s class included Rickert, who has built an extraordinary 45-year career at the highest levels of the live performance and entertainment industry. As a tour producer, director, and manager, Rickert has led major touring campaigns across arenas and stadiums worldwide. His client roster spans some of the most iconic names in music and entertainment, including Santana, Barbra Streisand, Guns N' Roses, Korn, Paris Hilton, Green Day, Kenny Loggins, LIVE, Ozzy Osbourne, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Natalie Cole, Ice Cube, John Denver, ZZ Top, Backstreet Boys, Little River Band, and Diana Ross, among others.

Rickert is also a Latin Grammy–nominated long-form video producer for Corazon, a landmark Santana project. He was inducted alongside four other distinguished Pennsbury alumni.

The induction also resonates with the Foundation’s mission to honor the legacy of Danny DeGennaro. The cultural significance of the region was further highlighted last year through the release of “Way Too Fast: An American Reckoning — The Life and Music of Danny DeGennaro,” written by John Farmer Jr. The book blends biography and memoir to capture the spirit of Levittown and the era that shaped so many young men and women—individuals who sought not to “rule the world” but to carve meaningful and creative lives within it.

Amazon Link to Book "WAY TO FAST" by John Farmer JR
Bye Bye Baby Video ( saved John Farmers Life)

Bucks County Scholarship winners describe Assistance from DDMF

You just read:

About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

