'New Book "Way Too Fast" by John Farmer Jr. Explores the Life and Legacy of Danny DeGennaro, Singer Songwriter Musician'

This is so moving... Everyone can identify with this powerful, true, American, working-class-hero story!”
— Joe Piscopo, Radio Host, Actor, Saturday Night Live star
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book "Way Too Fast" by John Farmer Jr. Explores the Life and Legacy of Danny DeGennaro, Singer, Songwriter, and Musician John Farmer Jr., the New York Times bestselling author known for his book "The Ground Truth: The Untold Story of America Under Attack on 9/11", has released a new book titled "Way Too Fast". This book delves into the life and times of Danny DeGennaro, a talented singer, songwriter, and musician who left a lasting impact on the music industry.

The book is a tribute to Danny's friends and family at the Dead End in Levittown, Pennsylvania, who were a constant source of joy and inspiration for him. They supported him through the highs and lows of his career and were a significant influence on his art. "Way Too Fast" is a heartfelt dedication to those who played a crucial role in shaping Danny's life and career.

Through this book, John Farmer Jr. takes readers on a journey through Danny's life, from his humble beginnings to his rise to fame as a musician. It explores his struggles, triumphs, and the legacy he left behind. "Way Too Fast" is a must-read for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of Danny DeGennaro and his impact on the music industry.

John Farmer Jr. is known for his impeccable research and storytelling skills, and "Way Too Fast" is no exception. The book is a testament to Danny's talent and the mark he left on the music world. It is a celebration of his life and a reminder of the power of music to bring people together. "Way Too Fast" is now available for purchase, and readers are encouraged to grab a copy and discover the incredible story of Danny DeGennaro.
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

