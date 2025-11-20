CRAFTSMAN+ Ranked Among North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CRAFTSMAN+ 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Attributes continued revenue growth to its leadership in creative intelligence, cross-screen innovation, and dynamic interactive advertising

This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum” — Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRAFTSMAN+ today announced it ranked No. 436 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. CRAFTSMAN+ achieved 155% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.CRAFTSMAN+’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Merutka, credits the company’s growth to its relentless focus on creative innovation, its leadership in innovative and interactive ad experiences, and the accelerating adoption of its platform by brands worldwide.“This recognition reflects what we believe at our core. creativity wins when technology amplifies it,” said Merutka. “Our team has pushed the boundaries of what ads can do, from dynamic playable units to innovative interactive experiences powered by our platform. Brands are asking for advertising that feels alive, adaptable, and built for attention. We’ve been building that since day one, and this ranking shows how quickly the market is adopting that vision.”“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”CRAFTSMAN+ is a two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ honoree, most recently ranked No. 436 on the 2025 list.About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that substantially contributes to operating revenue; have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year revenues of at least US$5 million; have been in business for a minimum of four years; and be headquartered in North America.About CRAFTSMAN+CRAFTSMAN+ is redefining creative ad technology for the world’s leading brands. Through a powerful blend of creative intelligence, proprietary tools, and cross-screen innovation, CRAFTSMAN+ empowers partners to build high-performance interactive and dynamic ad experiences across mobile, CTV, web, and emerging media channels.From 3D and playable ads to innovative interactive formats across CTV and digital, CRAFTSMAN+ helps Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders including Activision, T-Mobile, 2K, DraftKings, Amazon, Walmart, HP, and Dell turn creative ideas into high-impact results at scale. With a global footprint and a commitment to craft over code, CRAFTSMAN+ is shaping the future of advertising through human-led creativity amplified by technology.Discover more at www.craftsmanplus.com

