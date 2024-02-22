Craftsman+ Announces New VP of Sales to Accelerate Growth & Build Momentum for Creative Ad Platform Leader
Armando Osuna joins to help accelerate growth and continue building momentum for creative ad technology leader
At CRAFTSMAN+, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture of growth that empowers top talent while driving innovation. Armando brings much talent and experience to our growing team”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAFTSMAN+, a leading digital creative company, is excited to announce the hiring of its new Vice President of Sales, Armando Osuna. This hire represents a pivotal moment in CRAFTSMAN+ growth trajectory and stems from a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the company’s leadership capabilities, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable business development.
— Alex Merkuta, CEO & Founder
Osuna is a veteran in the mobile industry with over 14 years experience. He was former VP of sales at Adjust and Head of Gaming at Appsflyer. Over his career, Osuna has held sales leadership positions spanning sales, partnerships, and customer success. The addition of Osuna expands the CRAFTSMAN+ team of industry experts including its recently-named President, Nancy Roberts.
The appointment of Osuna comes on the heels of CRAFTSMAN+ launch of CANVAS, its proprietary ad resizing automation software. Alex Merkuta, CEO & Founder says, “At CRAFTSMAN+, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture of growth that empowers top talent while driving innovation. Armando brings much talent and experience to our growing team, allowing us to further cultivate a legacy of transformative impact, fueled by an unwavering dedication to excellence, ingenuity, and the pursuit of progress."
Armando Osuna, VP of Sales at CRAFTSMAN+ is excited to share that “this opportunity represents an exciting time in the digital creative landscape. Development is constantly evolving and needs are shifting toward collaborative and innovative tools. I am eager to share the work that CRAFTSMAN+ is doing to new clients and engage in conversations that evoke curiosity and excitement toward our platforms and offerings.”
About Craftsman+
Craftsman+ is a leading creative ad technology company for the world’s largest brands. The company delivers a comprehensive range of creative solutions that enables marketers to unlock the power of their engaging 3D, interactive, and playable ad creatives. Craftsman+ is powered by a sophisticated platform that allows marketers to quickly build playable ads and iterate creative content across marketing channels, at scale. Uniting creative, tech, and impeccable service to drive results, Craftsman+ is known for its best-in-class creative agency, driving results through powerful ideas and engaging storytelling.
