International Jewellery Show 2024 by Rachel Tsang Wins Silver in A' Event and Happening Design Award

International Jewellery Show 2024

HKTDC Creative Department's Innovative Exhibition Design Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced that the International Jewellery Show 2024, designed by Rachel Tsang and the HKTDC Creative Department, has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Event and Happening Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the International Jewellery Show 2024 within the event industry and positions it as an outstanding example of innovative exhibition design.The International Jewellery Show 2024's award-winning design showcases the HKTDC Creative Department's ability to create engaging and immersive experiences that align with current industry trends and needs. By incorporating unique thematic elements, AI-generated visuals, and innovative display strategies, the exhibition design effectively showcases the beauty and craftsmanship of the featured jewelry while providing a memorable and interactive experience for attendees. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of the design for exhibitors, buyers, and the broader jewelry industry.The International Jewellery Show 2024's design stood out for its creative use of thematic zones based on the four seasons, each reflecting a different mood and style of jewelry. The spring zone featured a refreshing garden with floral arches, while the summer zone celebrated craftsmanship with a vibrant forest theme and AI-generated ladybirds. The fall zone showcased prestigious pieces in a golden villa setting, and the winter zone offered a luxurious experience with a winter castle and sparkling snowflakes. These immersive environments enhanced the allure of the jewelry collections and guided attendees on a journey of discovery.This award serves as a testament to the HKTDC Creative Department's commitment to pushing the boundaries of exhibition design and sets a new standard for future jewelry trade fairs. By earning this prestigious recognition, the International Jewellery Show 2024 has positioned itself as a leading event in the industry, inspiring both exhibitors and attendees alike. The design team's innovative approach and attention to detail have not only enhanced the event's visual appeal but also demonstrated the potential for integrating technology and creativity to elevate the overall trade fair experience.International Jewellery Show 2024 was designed by Rachel Tsang in collaboration with the talented members of the HKTDC Creative Department.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design of the International Jewellery Show 2024 at:About Rachel TsangRachel Tsang is a creative professional based in Hong Kong, China, who works with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Creative Department. Her innovative designs for the International Jewellery Show 2024 have been recognized with the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Event and Happening Design category, showcasing her expertise in creating engaging and immersive exhibition experiences.About Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 51 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of event and happening design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their creative and functional designs. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that Silver A' Design Award-winning works represent the best in event design, offering unique attendee experiences, effective space utilization, and innovative use of technology and interactive elements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, cutting-edge agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in this highly-regarded competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design skills. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://event-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.