Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,821 in the last 365 days.

INNOCN Announces Black Friday Pricing on Ultrawide Monitor Lineup

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing for several ultrawide monitors. The promotional period will run from November 20, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST through December 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM PST. Discounts of up to $360 will be available on select models through Amazon.

Whether you’re commanding a virtual battlefield, editing cinematic masterpieces, or juggling multiple workspaces, INNOCN’s lineup of wide-screen monitors delivers the clarity, speed, and color accuracy to bring every detail to life.

Black Friday Pricing Details
INNOCN 49Q1S — Discount: $360

Black Friday Price: $899.99 (regular price: $1259.99)
The 49Q1S is a 49-inch OLED ultrawide monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Amazon link: https://geni.us/EIN49Q1-BFCM

INNOCN 49C1R — Discount: $257.50

Black Friday Price: $617.49 (regular price: $874.99)
This model features a 49-inch 5K2K curved display operating at 120Hz.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1R-BFCM

INNOCN 45C1R — Discount: $206

Black Friday Price: $493.99 (regular price: $699.99)
The 45C1R is a 45-inch curved monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN45C1R-BFCM

INNOCN 49C1G — Discount: $200

Black Friday Price: $549.98 (regular price: $749.99)
This model offers a 49-inch ultrawide screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1G-BFCM

INNOCN 49C1S — Discount: $153.97

Black Friday Price: $645.52 (regular price: $799.49)
The 49C1S includes a 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1S-BFC

Availability
The full promotion will be available exclusively on Amazon during the published dates. Model specifications and pricing details are listed above as provided by INNOCN.

Promotion Period

Start: November 20, 2025 – 12:00 AM PST
End: December 1, 2025 – 11:59 PM PST

For additional product information or media inquiries, INNOCN can be contacted through its official communication channels.

Lexie Xu
HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
+86 175 0300 1737
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INNOCN Announces Black Friday Pricing on Ultrawide Monitor Lineup

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more