INNOCN Announces Black Friday Pricing on Ultrawide Monitor Lineup
Whether you’re commanding a virtual battlefield, editing cinematic masterpieces, or juggling multiple workspaces, INNOCN’s lineup of wide-screen monitors delivers the clarity, speed, and color accuracy to bring every detail to life.
Black Friday Pricing Details
INNOCN 49Q1S — Discount: $360
Black Friday Price: $899.99 (regular price: $1259.99)
The 49Q1S is a 49-inch OLED ultrawide monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Amazon link: https://geni.us/EIN49Q1-BFCM
INNOCN 49C1R — Discount: $257.50
Black Friday Price: $617.49 (regular price: $874.99)
This model features a 49-inch 5K2K curved display operating at 120Hz.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1R-BFCM
INNOCN 45C1R — Discount: $206
Black Friday Price: $493.99 (regular price: $699.99)
The 45C1R is a 45-inch curved monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN45C1R-BFCM
INNOCN 49C1G — Discount: $200
Black Friday Price: $549.98 (regular price: $749.99)
This model offers a 49-inch ultrawide screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1G-BFCM
INNOCN 49C1S — Discount: $153.97
Black Friday Price: $645.52 (regular price: $799.49)
The 49C1S includes a 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1S-BFC
Availability
The full promotion will be available exclusively on Amazon during the published dates. Model specifications and pricing details are listed above as provided by INNOCN.
Promotion Period
Start: November 20, 2025 – 12:00 AM PST
End: December 1, 2025 – 11:59 PM PST
For additional product information or media inquiries, INNOCN can be contacted through its official communication channels.
