INNOCN Announces Black Friday Pricing on Ultrawide Monitor Lineup

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing for several ultrawide monitors. The promotional period will run from November 20, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST through December 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM PST. Discounts of up to $360 will be available on select models through Amazon Whether you’re commanding a virtual battlefield, editing cinematic masterpieces, or juggling multiple workspaces, INNOCN’s lineup of wide-screen monitors delivers the clarity, speed, and color accuracy to bring every detail to life.Black Friday Pricing DetailsINNOCN 49Q1S — Discount: $360Black Friday Price: $899.99 (regular price: $1259.99)The 49Q1S is a 49-inch OLED ultrawide monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.Amazon link: https://geni.us/EIN49Q1-BFCM INNOCN 49C1R — Discount: $257.50Black Friday Price: $617.49 (regular price: $874.99)This model features a 49-inch 5K2K curved display operating at 120Hz.Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1R-BFCM INNOCN 45C1R — Discount: $206Black Friday Price: $493.99 (regular price: $699.99)The 45C1R is a 45-inch curved monitor with a 5K2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN45C1R-BFCM INNOCN 49C1G — Discount: $200Black Friday Price: $549.98 (regular price: $749.99)This model offers a 49-inch ultrawide screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1G-BFCM INNOCN 49C1S — Discount: $153.97Black Friday Price: $645.52 (regular price: $799.49)The 49C1S includes a 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.Shop Now » https://geni.us/EIN49C1S-BFC AvailabilityThe full promotion will be available exclusively on Amazon during the published dates. Model specifications and pricing details are listed above as provided by INNOCN.Promotion PeriodStart: November 20, 2025 – 12:00 AM PSTEnd: December 1, 2025 – 11:59 PM PSTFor additional product information or media inquiries, INNOCN can be contacted through its official communication channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.