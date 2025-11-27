INNOCN Shares Seasonal Availability Update for OLED and QD-OLED Monitors During 2025 BFCM Amazon Event

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN today announced a seasonal update regarding the availability and temporary pricing adjustments for several of its OLED and QD-OLED displays during the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday period on Amazon US. The company participates annually in this retail window, which has become one of the largest technology-driven shopping cycles in North America.According to INNOCN, demand for high-performance OLED monitors has continued to climb across gaming, entertainment, and creator communities. As part of its end-of-year planning, the company is making several key models more accessible to consumers by coordinating limited-time price adjustments and ensuring adequate stock through its authorized Amazon storefront.Featured Models in the Seasonal Update 49Q1S – 49-Inch OLED 5K2K 240Hz Ultrawide MonitorThe 49Q1S expands INNOCN’s OLED portfolio with a 49-inch 5K2K curved ultrawide panel designed for multitasking, cinematic viewing, and immersive gameplay. With a 240Hz refresh rate and the visual benefits of OLED technology, the model continues to be one of the brand’s most anticipated units.Amazon Link: https://geni.us/EIN49Q1-BFCM GA27M1Q – 27-Inch 1440p 500Hz QD-OLED MonitorThis model is part of the company’s growing QD-OLED lineup, combining a 500Hz refresh rate with a 1440p resolution designed for competitive environments and fast-paced content. It is included in the seasonal availability schedule and listed through INNOCN’s Amazon channel.Amazon Link: https://geni.us/EINGA27M1Q-BFCM GA27W1Q – 27-Inch 1440p 500Hz QD-OLED MonitorThe GA27W1Q brings another 500Hz option to the portfolio, offering high-speed panel performance and wide-gamut color capabilities. INNOCN confirmed that the model will also see adjusted pricing during the BFCM period.Amazon Link: https://geni.us/EINGA27W1Q-BFCM Context for the AnnouncementINNOCN noted that these seasonal pricing changes run from November 20, 2025, 12:00 AM PST through December 1, 2025, 11:59 PM PST, aligning with Amazon’s nationwide Black Friday and Cyber Monday calendar. The company emphasized that the adjustments help synchronize stock allocation, partner coordination, and year-end demand patterns across the display industry.About INNOCNINNOCN develops OLED, QD-OLED, Mini LED, and productivity-focused display solutions for gaming, creative production, and professional environments. The company maintains a global presence through regional e-commerce partners and continues to expand its advanced display portfolio.

