Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ | STI) regains NASDAQ bid price compliance

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ | STI) was notified on July 7th, 2025 that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”).About Solidion Technology, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, the Company’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. The Company holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words such as “will,” “would,” “may,” “intends,” “potential,” and similar expressions, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Reverse Stock Split and authorized share reduction and the timing thereof; the impact of the Reverse Stock Split and authorized share reduction on stockholders, the potential impact of the Reverse Stock Split on the Company's share price, and the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq, are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in information, events or circumstances after the date of this press release, unless required by law.

