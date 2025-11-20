Funfull Reveals Black Friday Offers for Parents Looking to Save on Fun

Funfull has launched a limited-time Black Friday offer, giving families the chance to save $40 on the Individual FunPass and $200 on the Family FunPass.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull has opened its limited-time Black Friday pricing, offering families the most significant membership savings of the year. The Individual FunPass is now available for $159.99, offering a $40 savings from its regular price of $199.99. The Family FunPass has been reduced to $599.99, offering a $200 discount from its standard rate of $799.99.The promotion launched on November 18 and adds extra value through Funfull at Home, a new digital experience included at no additional cost. Parents and children gain access to thousands of instructional videos covering painting, baking, photography, woodworking, yoga, sewing, and more. Designed to support families exploring fun things to do near me , the platform offers a flexible way to learn, create, and spend time together indoors.Alongside at-home learning, Funfull continues to connect members to fun places to go, including trampoline parks, skating centers, arcades, and movie theaters. This combination gives families more choices as colder months approach, blending active outings with at-home creativity.“Many families are looking for affordable ways to stay connected during the holidays,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Saving up to $200 during this Black Friday period gives parents access to experiences that support both play and creativity without added pressure. With Funfull at Home now included, the value goes even further.”Funfull partners with 10,000+ family entertainment venues across seven states, including local favorites and national destinations such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. The addition of Funfull at Home broadens the membership by offering families thousands of skill-based lessons they can enjoy from home throughout the year.The company notes that this Black Friday pricing is available for a limited time, and families interested in locking in the savings are encouraged to act while the offer remains active.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull makes family fun accessible and affordable by combining recreational outings with at-home creative learning. The membership encourages families to build lasting memories through play, exploration, and shared activities.Our ReachThrough the FunPass, Funfull provides discounted and free access to more than 10,000 family attractions and entertainment venues across seven states. With the inclusion of Funfull at Home, members also receive thousands of creative and skill-building lessons delivered directly to their homes.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

