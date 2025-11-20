Funfull Introduces Black Friday Savings on Family Entertainment

Funfull has introduced limited-time Black Friday pricing on its FunPass memberships, giving families a chance to save $40 on the Individual FunPass and $200.

DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull has opened its limited-time Black Friday rates, offering Delaware families an opportunity to join the Funfull family with substantial savings. The Individual FunPass has been reduced from $199.99 to $159.99, marking a $40 savings, while the Family FunPass has dropped from $799.99 to $599.99, giving families a $200 discount for a short period.The announcement follows the announcement of Funfull at Home , an all-new digital experience included with every membership. The platform provides access to thousands of instructional videos covering painting, sewing, photography, cake design, woodworking, yoga, and other creative activities. It is basically designed to give families more options for meaningful downtime at home, complementing the community-based fun places to go already available through the FunPass.Funfull continues to support families searching for fun things to do near me, offering access to trampoline parks, skating venues, arcades, movie theaters, and other family attractions across Delaware and the surrounding region. The combination of local activities and at-home instruction gives families flexibility during the holiday season, when routines often shift and indoor time increases.“This year’s Black Friday pricing gives families more room to choose how they want to spend time together,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Saving up to $200 can make it easier for parents to plan outings or explore new hobbies through Funfull at Home. The goal is to offer options that fit into everyday life.”Funfull partners with 10,000+ family entertainment venues nationwide, including national destinations such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Cinemark, AMC, and Regal Cinemas. With Funfull at Home now part of the membership, families can enjoy a balanced mix of active outings and creative indoor learning throughout the year.The limited-time Black Friday pricing remains available for a short period, and Funfull encourages families who want to secure the reduced rates to act while the promotion is active.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull supports families by offering a mix of in-person recreation and at-home creative learning. The membership is designed to help parents and children create lasting memories through play, creativity, and shared experiences.Our ReachFunfull provides access to more than 10,000 family fun centers and entertainment partners across seven states, including Delaware. Funfull at Home expands the membership by offering thousands of creative lessons for families to explore from home.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

