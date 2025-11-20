Htvront 2 by Amy Ai Wins Silver in A' Equipment Awards

Htvront 2

Innovative Auto Heat Press Recognized for Excellence in Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of equipment design, has announced Htvront 2 by Amy Ai as the Silver Award winner in the Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Htvront 2 within the equipment industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design and functionality.The Htvront 2 Auto Heat Press addresses key challenges faced by craft beginners and small business owners, simplifying the heat transfer process through its highly automated and user-friendly features. Its relevance to current trends and needs within the equipment industry lies in its ability to streamline operations, enhance precision, and support a wide range of materials, making it a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.What sets Htvront 2 apart is its auto down and up mechanism with adjustable pressure ranging from 20 to 80 kg, offering seven levels of customization for precise handling. The expanded pressing height of up to 4.5 cm allows for greater versatility in material compatibility, while the integrated NTC thermistor sensor ensures accurate control over temperature, time, and pressure. The heat press also prioritizes safety with its automatic shut-off feature after 15 minutes of inactivity.The Silver A' Design Award for Htvront 2 serves as a motivation for Amy Ai and the Htvront team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the equipment industry. This recognition not only validates the excellence of their current design but also inspires future projects that prioritize user experience, functionality, and sustainability.Htvront 2 was designed by Amy Ai, who played a crucial role in its conceptualization and development.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Amy AiAmy Ai is a designer from China who has contributed to the development of Htvront 2, an innovative auto heat press that combines functionality, user-friendliness, and safety. As part of the Sijiu Tech brand, Amy Ai's work reflects the company's commitment to R&D investment and innovation in the field of handcraft DIY materials and equipment manufacturing.About HtvrontHtvront stands as one of Sijiu Tech brands, a collection of R&D, production, and sales in one of the handcraft DIY materials & equipment manufacturing enterprises. It produces Heat Transfer Vinyl, Adhesive Vinyl, Sublimation Paper, Heat Press, Weeding Tools, Resin, etc., for craft enthusiasts.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity within the Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design category, based on criteria such as innovation, practicality, usability, aesthetics, ergonomics, sustainability, material selection, technological advancement, safety, durability, ease of maintenance, cost-effectiveness, user experience enhancement, adaptability, smart features integration, space efficiency, cultural relevance, inventiveness, and compliance with industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from aspiring designers, leading agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and gain global recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.