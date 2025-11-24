Reistor Announces Its Holiday Event: 20% Off Sitewide with Code BLACKFRIDAY20

Black firday sale Party ready styles Party ready dress

Reistor announces its Black Friday Sale with 20% off sitewide and up to 60% off select sustainable holiday styles made from organic, planet-friendly fabrics.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reistor, the ethical and sustainable clothing label known for its refined minimalism and commitment to thoughtful fashion, celebrates the season with its biggest offering of the year: Enjoy 20% off sitewide using code BLACKFRIDAY20, available exclusively at reistor.com. Select limited styles are also available at deeper reductions (up to 60% off) for a short time. This seasonal event highlights Reistor’s belief that conscious fashion should feel accessible, effortless, and joyful, especially during the holidays. Whether dressing for celebrations, traveling, or spending time at home, shoppers can explore timeless silhouettes crafted with care, while enjoying meaningful savings.The Event:Alongside the sale, Reistor introduces its latest winter-holiday edit, featuring relaxed yet elevated silhouettes, fluid neutrals, elegant maxi dresses, soft layering pieces, and matching sets . Crafted from natural and biodegradable materials including 100% hemp, organic cotton, and Bemberg™, every piece is designed to move beautifully through seasons, not trends.“Our holiday-wear collection is all about easy, feel-good fashion,” says Mehma Singh, co-founder at Reistor. “We wanted to curate a collection of party-ready outfits for our community for this holiday season that can be worn anywhere, from a beach escape to a festive evening. These outfits are all made with care, comfort, and our love for sustainable design.”Although Reistor collections are available through partners such as Nordstrom, Madewell, and Macy’s, these holiday savings remain exclusive to reistor.com - a rare opportunity to shop celebration-ready outfits from a sustainable slow-fashion label at exceptional prices. Reistor’s holiday offering underscores the brand’s dedication to clothing that endures: subtle detailing, precise tailoring, a neutral-forward palette, and timeless everyday luxury made to be lived in.About Reistor:Reistor is an ethical slow-fashion brand founded by siblings Harjas and Mehma Singh, shaped by a seventy-year family legacy in textile craftsmanship. With a mission to create fashion that does as little harm as possible to the environment, Reistor prioritizes sustainability, transparency, and longevity through natural fabrics and responsible production.Explore the holiday event and shop 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY20 at reistor.com

