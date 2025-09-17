Reistor Launches Wild/Still: An Eco-Conscious Take on Animal Prints in Earthy, Eco-Friendly Fabrics

Reistor Launches Wild/Still Eco-Conscious Take on Animal Prints A Collection That Captures Paradox

Reistor launches Wild/Still 🌿- eco-conscious animal prints in organic cotton, hemp & linen. Bold yet timeless, designed for the modern mindful wardrobe.

INDIA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reistor , a conscious fashion brand redefining affordable luxury, is excited to unveil Wild/Still , a new collection of outfits featuring hand-drawn animal prints crafted in warm, earthy tones in 100% cotton fabric. This thoughtfully designed line of shirts, pants, and tops blends fierce expression with quiet elegance; perfect for transitional dressing, whether you’re in the city or headed on a chic safari getaway.Set to reimagine animal prints for the modern, mindful wardrobe, Wild/Still is designed for those who crave boldness without sacrificing ease. With relaxed cuts, lightweight breathable fabrics, and timeless prints, the collection offers versatility that moves seamlessly from day to night, from cocktails to the countryside.Product Highlights (all made with eco-conscious fabrics):1. Hand-drawn animal-inspired prints in earthy, nature-rooted tones2. Lightweight, breathable organic cotton that feels soft on the skin3. Moisture-wicking, comfortable, 100% hemp fabric and linen4. Versatile cuts: wear as a set or mix with your everyday closet5. Perfect for layering in cooler months or worn solo for summer ease6. Styles that pair well with denims, skirts, or tailored pantsA Collection That Captures ParadoxWild/Still is about balance. It embodies both movement and stillness, fierceness and mindfulness. It’s a fashion in paradox: bold yet calm, striking yet subtle. Each piece brings a touch of the wild to everyday elegance, making these statement pieces versatile staples you’ll want to wear on repeat.Quote from Reistor“Wild/Still is more than just a collection of stylish outfits ; it’s a movement,” says Mehma Singh, Creative Head and Co-founder at Reistor. “It’s about honoring both sides of who we are: the fierce, untamed energy that craves freedom, and the quiet strength that comes from stillness and intention.”She continues, “With this campaign, we wanted animal prints that embody that balance: bold yet refined, versatile enough for everyday ease yet perfect for amazing safari adventures. And always timeless in style.”The Wild/Still collection is now available online at www.reistor.in About ReistorReistor is a sustainable fashion brand rooted in simplicity, responsibility, and conscious living. Backed by a family legacy of over 70 years in textiles, the brand was created to merge timeless style with minimal environmental impact. Using eco-friendly fabrics like hemp, organic cotton, Tencel™, and linen, every Reistor piece is designed to be versatile, breathable, and effortless, while leaving as little harm as possible on the planet.

