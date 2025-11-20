7thonline Debuts New Website Experience, Leading Retailers Into a Modern Age of Unified Planning

Early demand insights from retail buyers and efficient order aggregation lower production risk, improve order fill rates and enhance customer satisfaction among retailers. Provide production teams with an accurate and dynamic view of total booked units for the entire enterprise—across brands, divisions and regions. Empower agile production decisions. 7thonline is a global leader in AI-native demand planning and inventory management solutions, offering retailers and wholesalers innovative functionality that optimizes their supply chains and drives profitability across all key channels.

The new website highlights 7thonline’s solutions for merchandise planning in the AI era—across wholesale, brick-and-mortar retail and ecommerce.

This new site reflects how we’re helping retail teams drive performance through technology, and tailored strategies that optimize every step of the planning and buying process.” — Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 7thonline

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7thonline , a leading provider in AI-powered planning and inventory management solutions has launched a newly redesigned website: 7thonline.com. Designed to reflect the company’s mission of ushering retailers into a new generation of retail planning, the refreshed digital experience mirrors the modern interface of the 7thonline platform and showcases the company’s deep expertise in data-driven retail merchandise planning.The site serves as a central resource for retail brands looking to modernize their planning processes and make better, faster decisions that drive results across wholesale, retail and ecommerce channels. From intelligent pre-season assortment planning to localized in-season management, 7thonline’s new website spotlights the platform’s integrated approach to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights throughout the retail workflow.“Our clients operate in fast-moving environments, and the cost of poor planning has never been higher,” said Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 7thonline. “This new site reflects how we’re helping retail teams drive performance through technology, and tailored strategies that optimize every step of the planning and buying process.”Industry Expertise Across CategoriesVisitors to the new site can explore how 7thonline’s platform is tailored to the specific needs of the retail industry. Whether a brand is managing replenishment for basics or navigating fashion volatility, 7thonline provides the tools and insights to stay agile and profitable. With decades of deep retail experience, the 7thonline team understands the nuances of size curves, seasonality, vendor complexity and channel fragmentation to deliver measurable results for each channel.About 7thonline7thonline is a global leader in AI-native demand planning and inventory management solutions, offering retail brands innovative functionality that optimizes their supply chains and drives profitability across all key channels: wholesale, retail, ecommerce. With a proven track record of breaking down silos between supply and demand, 7thonline provides unmatched flexibility, scalability and precision for businesses worldwide.Backed by over two decades of dedicated AI R&D and continuous client collaboration, 7thonline has been empowering brands to make smarter merchandising decisions for 25+ years. Built for today’s multi-channel world, the super-integrated platform unifies retail planning and helps place the right product in the right place at the right time every time. Trusted by industry leaders such as PVH, Birkenstock, Alexander Wang, Patagonia and Michael Kors since 1999.

