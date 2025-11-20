CBP apprehends 17 Illegal aliens on coastal waters near San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO— Marine Interdiction Agents with Air and Marine Operations intercepted a maritime smuggling attempt early Wednesday morning near San Clemente Island after it was detected by U.S. Navy sailors on board USS Sampson (DDG 102).

CBP intercepts panga smuggling attempt.

On Nov. 19, USS Sampson detected a lights-out panga-style vessel transiting northbound in the waters near San Clemente Island.

The San Diego Marine Unit deployed a marine crew, which interdicted the vessel at 2:40 a.m. The boat was found to be carrying 17 illegal aliens, all of whom claimed Mexican citizenship.

Agents apprehended the individuals aboard and transferred them to San Clemente Border Patrol agents for further processing.

Air and Marine Operations is an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and continues to work alongside federal, state, and international partners to disrupt smuggling operations and safeguard national security.

